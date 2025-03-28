Arcam pushes important performance upgrades to a huge selection of devices

Quick Summary Arcam has issued a software update for a large selection of its AV receivers, as well as its SA30 and ST60 streaming devices. The update adds Hi-Res Tidal streaming and improves eARC performance on the AVRs.

Arcam has introduced a big software update for a wide range of its AV and Hi-Fi products, bringing key improvements to its AV receivers and adding Tidal Hi-Res streaming to its amp and streamer.

The updates are available now from the Arcam website and installable via USB. In addition, the manufacturer is working on bringing over-the-air updates to its products, although there's no timescale for that just yet.

The biggest changes are to Arcam's AVRs, and there are further improvements yet to come. The update will be available for all HDMI 2.0 models after final testing, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Let's start with the AV receivers: the new update is for the HDA AVR11, AVR21, AVR31 and AV41, and it also applies to the HDMI 2.1 versions of AVR5, AVR10, AVR20, AVR30, and AV4.

The update adds Tidal High-Res Audio streaming up to 192kHz via Tidal Connect, and improves eARC operation via HDMI 2.1.

On the Hi-Fi front, the update adds Tidal streaming to two products: the SA30 streaming integrated amplifier and the ST60 streamer.

These updates improve what are already very impressive pieces of home entertainment hardware, and it's nice to see devices still getting support and upgraded features some years after their launch.

For example, the ARCAM AVR30, which we gave five stars in our review, launched in 2020, while the SA30 streaming amplifier launched in 2019.

Long may it continue.