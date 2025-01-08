YouTube is getting a killer security upgrade for iPhone users

Quick Summary An update to YouTube on iPhone will increase the security of your browsing. If you're someone who values privacy, this is worth checking out.

In the modern day, privacy is a massive talking point. While many of us are resigned to having to sacrifice some of our data in order to enjoy the world around us, keeping that to a minimum is always wise advice.

Now, iPhone users are getting a neat boost on that front – and it's all thanks to YouTube. It's all to do with how links from YouTube Incognito are opened on the device – and it could work wonders for your privacy and browsing history.

In essence, that will see links sent from YouTube's incognito mode opened in an incognito tab in the Google Chrome app. Currently, that doesn't happen. Instead, those links are simply opened in a regular Chrome tab.

That's a problem if you're using incognito links to keep content out of your browsing history. Say, for example, you're researching a big purchase for your partner. You'll likely want to keep that as secret as possible – well away from browsing history or tracking cookies.

Of course, there is a little caveat here – you have to be using Google Chrome to see the benefits. By default, iPhones come with Apple's Safari pre-installed as the browser, which means many will be using that for their web-based activity. Still, if you're keep to keep things under wraps, downloading and installing the Chrome app really isn't too heavy a price to pay.

It comes after other changes to the platform late last year saw new advertisements for viewers on TVs. Those users are now greeted with adverts when they pause a video, in a bid to increase the ad revenue the platform can generate, without increasing interruptions.

I think this new feature is a big win for all involved. It's a simple change, but one which should make the user experience much more enjoyable – what's not to love about that?

