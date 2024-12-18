Threads' imminent free update could make it the number one place to post

Quick Summary
Threads, Meta's rival to Bluesky and X, is adding a new post scheduling feature.
It's also testing post analytics reporting and is expected to introduce ads as soon as next month.
Threads, Meta's attempt at a Twitter killer, has been pushing lots of new features recently. With Bluesky's growth shooting skywards, it's been coming up with its own versions of popular tools such as Starter Packs, which help you find people to follow.
However, unlike Bluesky, which is more of a free-for-all, Threads is really focused on influencers and brands, and its latest new feature is designed to appeal to both.
According to Threads boss Adam Mosseri, Threads will soon enable you to create scheduled posts that you can write in advance.
That's something brands and other business users use all the time on networks such as X – it enables them to create a social media posting campaign that they can then deliver at specified times. It's also quite handy for smaller businesses who want to reach global audiences across multiple time zones but who would quite like to go to bed.
The end of ad-free Threads is nigh
The new scheduling feature, which is coming imminently, won't let you schedule replies; it's purely for broadcasting. It's also not the only business and brand-focused feature that Threads is working on.
It's testing X-style posting analytics, which enable account administrators to see how effective each post is and see who's viewing, when they're viewing and where they're coming from.
A particularly big change for businesses, and an equally big change for the rest of us, is believed to be imminent too. Rumours suggest that Threads will come out of its ad-free era as soon as next month.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Threads is currently the biggest of the X / Twitter rivals by a very large margin. While Bluesky is growing more quickly, it only has around 25 million users compared to Threads' claimed 300 million. However, it'll be interesting to see what happens after Threads becomes much more of a brand platform than it already is.
Even though Adam Mosseri says the service wants to prioritise "real-time conversation", anyone with a Facebook or Instagram account knows that that hasn't been the Meta priority for several years now.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Pack on upper body muscle with this six-move beginner bench workout
Forget gym machines, a bench and a pair of dumbbells can give you the gains you're after
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
OnePlus 13 global launch confirmed and it's just around the corner
This should be a killer Android phone
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ray-Ban Meta glasses get their biggest free update yet
Ray-Ban's bringing Live AI to your eyeballs and can name that tune too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Facebook Messenger just got a huge free iPhone update
Facebook's big new Messenger update adds new features and some iPhone-specific improvements
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Threads free update to add "Marmite" new feature – you'll either love it or hate it
You can turn it off if you want
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Meta AI finally gets a voice – several, in fact, including John Cena's
My time is now!
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Move over Apple Vision Pro, Meta just announced holographic AR glasses
And you can control them through your mind
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are getting a whole lot smarter soon
Meta set to add new AI features through numerous updates
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to watch Meta Connect 2024 today – new Meta Quest headset expected to take on Vision Pro
Meta to host a keynote address to kick off its latest developers conference – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
We could see new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses soon
Meta and EssilorLuxottica have extended their partnership, allowing for future collaborations
By Britta O'Boyle Published