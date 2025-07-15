This release-day deal on the Nothing Phone (3) gets you free earbuds
It's official – the Nothing Phone (3) is here, and it's available to buy as of today after a fortnight of pre-order availability. That means the end of a deal to get the expanded version of the phone at no extra cost, but thankfully Amazon has popped up with a terrific new alternative deal for launch day.
You can get the standard version of the Phone (3), bundled with a free pair of Nothing Ear wireless earbuds, giving you a pretty complete on-the-go package at no extra cost. Frankly, if you're planning to buy a Phone (3), you'd be crazy not to buy it through this deal, and get some free stuff into the bargain.
That full price might be Amazon over-estimating things, but you're still getting a lovely, handy little freebie with this package deal. Don't buy your Phone (3) anywhere else, we'd say.
I just spent a couple of weeks using the Phone (3), and you can check out my review right here – it's a seriously impressive handset in many ways, although the design does mean that people probably won't change their pre-existing opinions about Nothing's relative merits.
You get a more powerful phone than Nothing has ever made, with a new camera array that upgrades its photography capabilities in a big way. There's also a new Glyph Matrix, which takes the previous Glyph lighting options and turns them into a totally new little screen on the back of the phone for notifications and updates. It also has great integrations with Nothing gear, including earbuds, so the fact that this deal gives you some earbuds for free shouldn't be overlooked.
It's also worth underlining the fact that you pretty rarely see deals like this on brand-new handsets, which are typically at their most expensive on launch day. If you weren't sure about pre-ordering, this is a nice incentive to go ahead and order one with some extra goodness on top.
