Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra concept renders show a potential iPhone beater

Quick Summary
Samsung might be cooking up an elegant new design for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
One prominent leaker has been sharing new predictions about the phone, and it looks pretty stunning.
Samsung is widely rumoured to be ripping up (or at least substantially updating) the design of next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra model, and we've just got another look at a concept of how this could look.
Images posted on X by @Tekavenue (via Ice Universe) show two views of a potential design that would see the S25 Ultra adopt a much more approachable look and feel, as well as a far thinner chassis.
This would see it really start to compete with the iPhone 16 Pro in terms of thickness and sleekness, potentially leaving behind the days of knowing that the trade-off for the sheer power of the Galaxy Ultra was in it being chunky as heck.
Awesome https://t.co/z10q1LsqE5August 26, 2024
So, the fight is being taken to Google and Apple, although it'll take a few months for all of this to actually be verified. After all, where those two companies have repeatedly duked it out for people's attention at the end of summer, Samsung has stuck with big hardware reveals at the start of the year.
This means we're very unlikely to hear much about the Galaxy S25 lineup, including the S25 Ultra, until at least January/February 2025, when the whole range should be unveiled and go on sale in pretty quick order.
So, while these concepts are looking pretty spectacular right now, it'll be fascinating to see how close they are to reality, or whether there's some wishful thinking floating around. For one thing, we're a little curious to see where the S Pen fits into the designs as conceptualised - they look almost too thin to accommodate it.
Still, we'll probably get more leaks and more concepts in the months to come, so strap in for what could be a very exciting period of speculation about Samsung's flagship smartphone plans.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
