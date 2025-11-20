This surprise deal on the 2025 HP Omen 16 is a gaming laptop saving you shouldn't miss

Gaming laptops pretty much never come cheap, and because of that, they're one of those categories of device that really only make sense to buy on Black Friday. Laptops that normally cost thousands will generally still cost thousands, but you'll often be able to save hundreds along the way, and that's not to be sniffed at.

HP has made a hugely solid reputation for itself in the laptop world with its Omen lineup in recent years, and pretty much the very centre of that range is the Omen 16. It gets updated every year with a new CPU and GPU, which can make it tough to keep up with, but thankfully this excellent Black Friday saving is on the most recent version, eliminating any ambiguity.

Save £400 HP Omen 16 (RTX 5070): was £1,599.99 now £1,199.99 at Amazon This deal sees £400 wiped off the price of the superb HP Omen 16, getting you a laptop that frankly looks like excellent value at this price. It packs in a 5070 to ensure that you can play all the latest titles at high frame rates.

The HP Omen 16 has a bunch more specs that you're going to want to know about, though, beyond that scrumptious Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 – although the GPU is key! It unlocks the latest frame-generation tech, which can help your games to go all the smoother without almost any visual compromise at all.

It's paired with an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, which is more than powerful enough to handle tough games without leaving you CPU-bound. Of course, games that look great are middling on a bad display, which is why it's good news that the Omen 16 has a 144Hz 2K IPS panel for you.

That means you can get sharp resolutions paired with really smooth frame rates, and all the syncing features you might like. It's perfect whether you're aiming to get immersed in singleplayer experiences or to take your competitive gaming to the next level online.

As I've said, good gaming laptop deals aren't that thick on the ground at the moment, so don't sleep on this one if you want a super-reliable laptop with a GPU that should easily last you years before you even start to think about upgrading.