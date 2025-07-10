This power bank is a lifesaver, and now it has a Prime Day deal worth savouring
Anker's magnets are the star
A few weeks ago, I got my hands on Anker's newest MagSafe (or Qi2) power bank, the Nano Power Bank (5K MagGo Slim) – and it blew me away with how slim and convenient it is. It's been in my pocket or backpack ever since, waiting to bail out my phone when it starts to run low on power late in the day.
Literally the only downside to my total recommendation for the power bank was that it was pretty expensive given its 5,000mAh capacity, but a Prime Day deal just swooped in to make that even more palatable. Anker's knocked 20% off the power bank's price, taking into territory where I think everyone should consider picking one up.
The best slim magnetic power bank on the market, as far as I'm concerned, gets a welcome deal even though it's only been out for a matter of weeks. Grab one and forget about phone battery fears!
You can tell that Anker makes a whole heap of excellent power banks from the fact that it has to call this one the Nano Power Bank (5K MagGo Slim), with those details in parentheses helpinkg to clarify exactly which one it actually is on paper. When you see it, though, there's no mistaking it.
This is a power bank so slim that it barely adds anything to your phone's thickness – I've repeatedly walked around with it attached to my phone in my pocket, without that pocket feeling like it's dragging me down. It also does a really impressive job of dissipating heat; I've used wireless chargers aplenty that have left my phone feeling suspiciously hot after charging, but it's only ever warm when I'm done with the Anker.
Of course, don't get too carried away – this isn't a power bank for anyone looking to charge a laptop or anything like that. It's pretty explicitly aimed at use on a phone, although it could charge something like the Nintendo Switch 2 via USB-C in a pinch.
So, if you want a brilliant get-out-of-jail-free card of a power bank, and fancy spending less, be sure to make the most of this Prime Day deal, which won't stick around much longer at all. You've only got until the end of 11 July to take advantage, in fact.
