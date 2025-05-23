This massive Samsung TV deal means £1000 back in your pocket

One of Samsung's most high-end and unique TVs has got a deal to die for this bank holiday weekend – getting you a massive £1,000 in cashback. The Frame Pro is an upgraded version of Samsung's beautiful matte TVs, and its 85-inch version is normally a massive £3999.

That price hasn't actually been reduced on paper by AO.com, but it's currently running a £1,000 cashback offer on the set that means it's effectively 25% off in terms of real savings. That's a massive slice off a TV that only launched in the last few months, although it is phasing in and out of stock to demonstrate its popularity – so you might have to keep an eye on it.

What makes The Frame so special is the way it can mimic matte canvas artworks when you're not using it for TV or movies. It can rotate through a whole heap of different pieces of art, ensuring that your wall of choice always draws the eye.

Compared to the regular version of Samsung's TV, the Pro version upgrades its display with a Neo QLED 4K panel, and it reportedly looks pretty stunning. It also uses a Wireless One Connect Box to ensure that you don't have any trailing wires rooting the TV to power or the internet – it's all wireless.

That makes it as stealthy a TV as you could possibly find, and it's a brilliant pick for those who have design in mind whenever they choose their next piece of high-end tech.

The only variable here is whether you can catch the TV in stock on AO.com – it's been dipping in and out over the last couple of days, so be sure to check back if it's gone when you see this.

If you're on the lookout for more deals this bank holiday weekend, be sure to head over to Argos, which has a really wide-ranging sale in effect.