These superb Marshall headphones get a five-star deal in Amazon's Spring Sale
The Major IV looks great
The simple fact is that the last decade or so has seen on-ear headphones go from extremely common to surprisingly rare – as people have become bigger fans of both earbuds and over-ears, the form factor isn't seen quite so often. Still, one huge name that's kept making brilliant on-ears is Marshall.
Its Major IV headphones have been out for a few years now (and there's actually an excellent Major V follow-up), but they're still brilliant headphones that loads of people recognise for their extreme stylishness. Now, thanks to Amazon's ongoing Spring Sale, they're as cheap as they've been in ages.
This is a terrific deal in the UK, knocking more than half the price off these great on-ear headphones, which have superb sound and battery life.
The Major IVs are a perfect pick if you want some headphones that can belt out tunes with aplomb, but which don't bubble you in with active noise-cancelling or too much isolation. Because they sit on your ears, you'll be able to hear more of the world around you, which is great for staying aware while travelling, for instance.
One thing that's worth knowing, though, as you consider this deal, is that Marshall is playing slightly fast and loose with the headphones' full price. For £129.99 you can get a new pair of Marshall Vs rather than IVs, and the IVs haven't been that price since January, so the saving isn't quite as crazy as it looks.
That said, this is still within £3 of the best price they've ever hit on Amazon here in the UK, so I'd still easily recommend checking them out right now, since you can be confident you'll be getting a terrific price. You should be able to get the deal until Monday, but since they're older hardware stock could run out at any time!
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
