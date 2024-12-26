The vacuum I've been dreaming of just got a huge Boxing Day deal

I've got two cats, and both of them shed like absolutely no one's business, which means that me and my girlfriend spend at least a couple of hours over the course of each week vacuuming after them. Carpets get covered in hair, tufts float around in the air, and a lapse in our watchfulness makes for a dirty flat way too quickly.

So, it's fair to say that Shark just put a Boxing Day deal live that has me extremely tempted to upgrade the vacuum cleaner we've been using for years. It's knocked down the price of one of its top-end units, the PowerDetect Clean & Empty's Pet version, by a huge margin.

Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Pet: was £549.99 now £399.99 at Shark UK This huge deal knocks £150 off a top-of-the-range vacuum that comes with a charging dock that also empties out its dirt into a two-litre bin for storage. That means every time you pick it up, it has a full charge and an empty container.

The same reduction is live at a few retailers, including at Currys and Amazon, if you want to buy elsewhere, but I'll give you a bit more context as to why it seems such an impressive option. For one thing, I've been using a less fancy Shark for years and its anti hair wrap technology genuinely is pretty impressive.

It stops tangles of hair from clogging up your vacuum's brush, instead getting them smoothly into the bin, and I've found it works genuinely well. Shark's also great where pet-hair attachments are concerned, and this vacuum comes with a pet device that should make cleaning hairy carpets or sofas way more efficient.

Plus, of course, that charging dock is a wonder. It empties the vacuum so that you don't have to bother getting its dirt into the bin every time you finish a clean. That's huge! I can't count the number of times myself or my girlfriend has been a bit too lazy to empty the vacuum, dumping that tiny but annoying job on whoever cleans next.

Of course, you do have to accept quite a chunky base station being out against a wall somewhere – although plenty of people might have cupboards or corners that would fit it perfectly. Even with this £150 reduction, it's also still a premium option at £399, so you might prefer to look around at some of Shark's other discounted models, of which there are plenty.