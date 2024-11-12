The best Currys Black Friday tech deals 2024: big discounts now live!

The official date for Black Friday this year is 29 November 2024, but most retailers are starting the sales fun early – and that includes Currys, where you can already find a whole host of tempting deals and offers across multiple categories.
And the retailer has definitely gone all-in on the sales: these are some of the best UK Black Friday deals you can find at the moment, and no product line is left out. We've picked out some of our favourite deals below – deals covering the best laptops, the best TVs, and the best tablets around right now.
You can head to the dedicated Currys Black Friday sale page to see all of the discounts in one place, but check out our list first: we're constantly scouring the list of deals as they're updated to find the best value for you this Black Friday.
Best Currys Black Friday sale 2024: best deals today
- Samsung OLED TVs from just £999 at Currys
- Save £100 on Oral B products at Currys
- Pure Electric scooters up to £100 off
Currys Black Friday sale 2024: laptop deals
You can get £500 off this fantastic 2-in-1 laptop from HP at the moment: its 14-inch screen folds right over so you can use it in tent or tablet modes, and the Intel CPU and 16GB of RAM ensure top-tier performance.
Discounts on Apple MacBooks don't come around very often, but there's more than £300 off this premium 14-inch Pro model launched in 2023 – the perfect combination of power and style, ready for anything.
You know you're safe with a Lenovo-branded laptop, and the 14-inch Yoga Slim 6 is perfect for portability and performance – despite its lightweight appearance, it's still capable of some serious computing.
Currys Black Friday sale 2024: TV deals
There's never been a better time to discover just how good LG's OLED TV panels are, because you can now save a whopping £700 on the 55-inch version of the popular C4 model in the Currys Black Friday sale.
We're big fans of the value-for-money Hisense TV series here at T3, and the impressive 43-inch A6N model – with a sharp, colourful 4K picture – is even more affordable than normal, with £200 off at Currys.
It's well worth snapping up the 43-inch Sony Bravia X75WL at its lower Black Friday price: you get a superbly balanced 4K picture with HDR, lots of HDMI ports, and the excellent Google TV software too.
Currys Black Friday sale 2024: tablet deals
The Pixel Tablet from Google gets a lot right, and it's currently available for £100 less than its usual price at Currys. The 11-inch slate works seamlessly with all the Google apps and your other Android devices.
Even at its normal price, the 11.5-inch Lenovo Tab Plus was superb value, and now Currys has knocked a third off the price. One clever feature is the kickstand built into the back of the tablet, for easy video viewing.
There's no doubt Samsung makes some of the best tablets in the business, and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is proof of that: it's a fantastic all-rounder, with a 10.9-inch screen, a bundled stylus, and 128GB of storage.
Currys Black Friday sale recap
There was so much on offer in the Currys 2023 Black Friday sale that it was hard to keep up – though we tried our best. What makes the retailer worth a watch during the holidays is that its discounts are applied across such a wide range of items.
Up to now, it's been the same story in 2024 – so we're talking about a lot of deals, applied to a lot of product categories, with new offers arriving all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts of this year, pay attention.
When is the Currys Black Friday sale?
Black Friday for every retailer this year is the same: 29 November 2024. However, by the start of November, Currys was already offering Black Friday deals on its site – which means lots of time for you to tick off everything on your current wishlist.
When do the Currys Black Friday deals start?
They've live now – and you don't need to wait until 29 November to take advantage of them. We'd recommend getting involved as early as you can, because by the time the actual Black Friday rolls around, you might find you've missed out.
What will be the best Black Friday deals at Currys?
That's the reason we've put together this page – our experts are going to be busy bringing you the very best Black deals that Currys has to offer in the UK. We'll update this page regularly, so be sure to check back often for more discounts.
Should I expect shipping delays during the Currys Black Friday sale?
Unfortunately, there's always the chance of shipping delays and late deliveries, especially at busy shopping times – there's a lot that can go wrong in terms of logistics. With that in mind, it's a good idea to do your shopping as early as possible.
