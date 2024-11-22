Sonos Era 300 now at their lowest price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Get up to 27% off the Sonos Era 300 smart speakers right now

Sonos Era 300 deal
Regardless of the recent app problems, the Sonos Era 300 remains one of the best wireless speakers on the market. It offers incredible Dolby Atmos sound and can connect via Apple AirPlay 2 (so you don't need to touch that app).

The pill-shaped app officialls sits below the Sonos Five in the range but delivers significantly better sound, and can also be paired into a stereo pair and connected to a turntable – though you do now need a special adapter.

The system can tune itself for the optimium performance and offers voice control through Amazon Alexa or Sonos' own voice control system. Available in both black or white, it will normally set you back £449 each. However, right now you can pick up the black version for £335 or the white model for £329 – that's a huge 27% off the list price.

It's the lowest we've seen the Sonos Era 300 and is highly unlikely to drop any further this Black Friday. There are also deals on the Sonos Beam (gen 2), the Sonos Ray, and Sonos Arc soundbars, as well as the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker and the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £329 at Amazon

Save 27% on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

Sonos Era 300
Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £335 at Amazon

Save 25% on the black version of the Sonos Era 300 wireless speaker.

More Sonos deals

Sonos Beam (gen 2)
Sonos Beam (gen 2): was £449 now £338 at Amazon

Save 25% on the second generation Sonos Beam smart soundbar.

Sonos Ray soundbar
Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £135.67 at Amazon

Save 51% on the white version of the all-in-one compact Sonos Ray soundbar (or 50% on the black version). Ideal for smaller TV setups.

Sonos Arc soundbar
Sonos Arc soundbar: was £799 now £651.45 at Amazon

Save 18% on the original Sonos Arc soundbar – though now replaced with the Sonos Arc Ultra, this is still a top soundbar, especially for this money.

Sonos Move 2
Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £345 at Amazon

Save 23% on the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker. This produces excellent sound wherever you take it, and comes with a handy charging base.

Sonos Ace headphones
Sonos Ace headphones: was £449 now £315.50 at Amazon

Save 30% on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling wireless headphones. Or 29% off the white versions.

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

