Sonos Era 300 now at their lowest price in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Regardless of the recent app problems, the Sonos Era 300 remains one of the best wireless speakers on the market. It offers incredible Dolby Atmos sound and can connect via Apple AirPlay 2 (so you don't need to touch that app).

The pill-shaped app officialls sits below the Sonos Five in the range but delivers significantly better sound, and can also be paired into a stereo pair and connected to a turntable – though you do now need a special adapter.

The system can tune itself for the optimium performance and offers voice control through Amazon Alexa or Sonos' own voice control system. Available in both black or white, it will normally set you back £449 each. However, right now you can pick up the black version for £335 or the white model for £329 – that's a huge 27% off the list price.

It's the lowest we've seen the Sonos Era 300 and is highly unlikely to drop any further this Black Friday. There are also deals on the Sonos Beam (gen 2), the Sonos Ray, and Sonos Arc soundbars, as well as the Sonos Move 2 portable speaker and the Sonos Ace wireless headphones.