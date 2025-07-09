PS5 DualSense Edge deal finally puts this pad closer to my budget limit

We called the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge controller “undeniably pricey” in our 4-star review. Thank goodness, then, that EE currently has a discount that takes the, no pun intended, edge off that glaring problem

You can currently pick up Sony’s upgraded PS5 pad for £169, representing a healthy £30 lopped off the usual cost. And it’s £10 cheaper than we’ve ever seen previously at Amazon. Nice work, EE.

Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge: was £199 now £169 at EE Sony's official "pro" pad for the PlayStation 5 costs a lot, but means you get features like customisable controls and rear paddles without trading away the best bits of a DualSense pad. Such cuts are often part of the mix with third-party pro gamer pads.

The obvious next question: what makes the Edge controller so expensive, at £135 more than the standard DualSense? It’s still made of plastic, and core elements like the analogue sticks and buttons feel fairly similar. The Edge brings much greater customisation instead.

You can fiddle with vibration strength, the stick sensitivity and their dead zones. The Edge’s triggers also each have a lock switch, and you can swap out the analogue stick caps and the stick modules themselves.

Most important for some, there are also trigger controls on the back for faster access.

What’s the takeaway? The DualSense Edge is great if you want to improve your performance as a player, adapting how the pad works to better suit how you play.

However, it also boosts your immersion and overall experience too. We found the Edge provides clearly upgraded, clearer-feeling haptics. And the DualSense Edge feels like a nicer, more expensive pad, even if it’s not truly a world apart from the original in its design. The standard DualSense already feels pretty good if you ask us.

We imagine if you’re shopping specifically for a PS5 Edge pad, you already have a good idea of what all that money gets you, though.

For the real hardcore controller fan, the Edge pad can even use custom sticks from companies like Battle Beaver. And, of course, having easily replaceable analogue sticks means you can wave bye-bye to those stick drift worries.