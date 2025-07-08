The Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is one of the most convenient and powerful batteries I’ve ever used. And you can now pick it up at just over half of its original cost thanks to Prime Day.

This latest sale is the cheapest the Anker Prime battery has ever been according to our digging around. At £69.99, it may not be a no-brainer for everyone, but the sheer power output of this still fairly small battery makes it seriously versatile. It’s ideal for high-power laptops as well as phones.

Where many power banks can’t even charge a 65W fast-charging phone at full pelt, the 200W output of the Anker Prime can supply two laptops at full speed. Often with juice to spare. The max is 100W from two USB-C connectors, each, at the same time.

The neatest part here, though, is the screen on the front. This tells you exactly how much power is being pumped through each of the ports. There are three of them up top. Two USB-Cs and a USB-A for any older tech that doesn’t use a USB-C to USB-C cable.

The display will also show you how long the battery will last at its current discharge rate, or how long it will take when the battery itself is being charged. Firing out power at 200W, yep, the Anker Prime won’t last long. But it can be charged at up to 100W too.

I do have some heavy-hearted advice for any buyers out there, though. Don’t let the Anker Prime get wet as, like the vast majority of external batteries, it doesn’t have any official water resistance rating. Water plus lithium-ion battery cells: it's not a good combo.

Thankfully, Anker does include a semi-hard protective case that will keep this little guy safe in the bottom of your rucksack. I recommend using it. And, yes, this is my not-so-cryptic way of telling you I killed an Anker Prime battery by getting it wet.