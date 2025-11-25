It still doesn't come super cheap, but this is the ultra-flexible, ultra-impressive speaker I'd buy this Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us – or will be in a matter of days – and that means a barrage of speakers that are almost suspiciously cheap, many of them trying to lure you into buying from a brand you've never heard of. My approach this (and every) Black Friday is to stick to the products I actually trust, and ideally to only buy things I'd actively planned on picking up.

That sometimes means the discounts you get aren't quite as insane-looking, but the chances are you're getting a better deal given the quality you're buying. A great case in point comes from Sonos this year, which hasn't transformed any of its speakers into "practically free" products, but has some really telling deals nonetheless.

The speaker I'm eyeing up from its lineup right now is the stellar Move 2, probably its most flexible option and the one I'd pick to start a Sonos system from scratch.

Save £101 Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £348 at very.co.uk The Move 2 is phenomenal to listen to, and also boasts the ability to be either a top-tier portable speaker or a fantastic home speaker when docked. That's a degree of flexibility you don't really get from many other Sonos devices.

The Move 2 has a very clear USP – it can either be a chunky and powerful portable sound system that's rugged enough for outdoor use, or a sleek and capable home speaker when it's on its wireless charging dock.

Either way, you can connect it to your Wi-Fi to get it looped into the Sonos app really nicely, and it can become the foundation of a multi-room system if you've never invested in any Sonos kit before. In fact, it can also be more literally multi-room since you can carry it around with you.

We gave the speaker a glowing five-star review when it launched in mid-2024, and none of our reasoning has really changed. It still sounds excellent and is basically the best portable speaker on the market if you want to use it both at home and outdoors.

So, getting £101 off its price might not make it genuinely cheap, but there's no doubt that this is one of the canniest Black Friday deals you could hope to find this year. It gets you a bit of truly high-quality gear for a good chunk less.