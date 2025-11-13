I don't think we'll see a better Switch 2 deal than this one before Black Friday ends

The Switch 2 is the console of the year – not just because it's the only one to actually come out this year, but because it's basically selling like genuine hotcakes. Nintendo keeps having to revise its sales estimates, and that sort of demand normally means you can't expect many deals, even during Black Friday.

Well, hold that thought, because Very has just put up a bundle that I think everyone in the market for a Switch 2 needs to check out, featuring the two best games you can get for the system right now.

Mario Kart World is the game that will sell almost as many copies as Nintendo shifts consoles, just like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch before it, but that also means it'll be really hard to find the game on much of a deal at any point during the Switch 2's likely long lifespan.

Donkey Kong Bananza, by contrast, came out around a month after the console itself, and brings much of the charm and joy that you might remember from Super Mario Odyssey to Nintendo's newer hardware. It's from the same development team, but takes a very different approach to platforming.

You can break almost everything in its massive hub levels, uncovering secrets and rewards almost constantly to reward your curiosity. It's a brilliant slice of fun, and unlike many other ports, it couldn't exist on the first-gen Switch, since its destruction is so comprehensive.

Between these two games, you've got hundreds of hours of potential fun, especially when you layer in the online racing that Mario Kart World offers up. So, while £30 might not be the most seismic saving, I'd still say this will likely be the best deal I find all month on the Switch 2. Grab it while Very still has stock!