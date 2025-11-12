Full Dolby Atmos with surrounds and a woofer for just £500? This LG Black Friday deal is bonkers, saves you £600

As someone who recently upgraded to a Dolby Atmos setup, trust me when I say that you don't know what you're missing out on until you try it – with the obvious admission that it's normally expensive to get one. Thankfully, though, this is Black Friday month, and the early deals are rolling in.

This is a new highlight among the deals I've found, and it comes from LG. It's knocked a staggering £600 off the price of one of its most attractive sound system bundles – the US80TR. This gets you an Atmos-compatible soundbar, two surround speakers and a chunky subwoofer, all for just £499 instead of £1099.

Save £600 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Wireless Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos: was £1,099 now £499 at Currys This system will basically set you up for years of superb TV sound, all without breaking the bank, and for less than half of its usual price. It could be a one-stop solution to hugely upgrade your home cinema experience, and will last for years to come.

Crucially, unlike some smaller options that do a little to mimic the upfiring drivers that make Dolby Atmos really sound amazing, the US80TR actually does have upfiring speakers, meaning you should get proper vertical audio as well as the sumptuous surround sound provided by its rear speakers.

This will then be topped off by the rumbling bass and sub-bass of the subwoofer, which should hugely upgrade what you can expect to feel when there's a big explosion or some seriously bassy music on the soundtrack of a film.

Speaking of soundtracks, this system is, of course, not just limited to your TV's output, and you'll find it a brilliant way to fill a room when you're listening to your favourite albums or playlists.

Plus, LG has various canny AI features that help to enhance the package's sound even further. From virtualised layers of vertical space with specific sound, to an AI scan that helps adjust your sound to the exact nature of your chosen room, all of these come together to make your experience even better, apparently.

Crucially, you also get DTS:X support, which means that you'll be able to get surround sound in almost all situations, not just when there's Dolby support. All of this makes the system sound exactly as premium as it is, which underlines how impressive this £600 discount really is.

The deal should last all the way through until early January, according to LG, so you've got plenty of time to pick it up. That said, if stock runs out you might find yourself out of luck, so don't hang around too long!