Decathlon’s Black Friday sale knocks up to 50% off treadmills, bikes, shoes and Garmin watches
From budget exercise equipment to workout gear, here are the standout Decathlon deals to know about
If you’ve been meaning to sort your home workout setup, refresh your running kit or finally pick up a fitness tracker, Decathlon’s Black Friday sale is a very easy way to tick a lot of that off in one go.
The retailer has kicked off its biggest event of the year, with up to 50% off everything from treadmills and exercise bikes to hiking boots, running shoes and Garmin watches.
The discounts run from 3 November to 1 December, so you’ve got a decent window to shop, but the better-value bits of kit do tend to disappear fast in your size or preferred model. The good news is there’s something for pretty much every budget, from cheaper entry-level gear if you’re just getting started, to more serious equipment if you want to upgrade an already decent setup at home.
Below is my pick of the best Decathlon Black Friday deals worth a gander, whether you’re building a budget home gym, getting into running, or just stocking up ahead of Christmas.
Decathlon Black Friday sale highlights
A solid mid-range treadmill for anyone who wants to take their running more seriously without spending silly money. The Run 500 is built for regular use, with a comfortable running deck and simple controls that make it easy to hop on for a quick session before or after work. At £100 off, it’s a good option if you want something sturdier than the super-basic folding models.
If you just want a simple exercise bike for low-impact cardio in front of the TV, the Essential Bike does exactly that. No crazy screens or subscription classes, just a straightforward bike with adjustable resistance and a compact footprint. At just over a hundred quid, it’s a very affordable way to get moving more at home.
For anyone who wants to hit the trails without blowing the budget, the Rockrider ST 530 is well worth a look. It’s a decent all-round mountain bike for weekend rides and light trail use, and that £100 saving makes it a strong option if you’re upgrading from an old beater or getting back into off-road riding.
If you’re getting into running and want more than your phone’s basic tracking, the Forerunner 55 is a great first GPS watch. It tracks pace, distance, heart rate and routes, and offers training features to help structure your runs. At just under £140, it’s a very solid upgrade over running with a basic fitness band.
Need hiking boots for winter walks? The Crosslander MID M is a mid-height walking boot designed for comfort and support on the trails. At under £70, it’s a handy pick for weekend hikes or holidays where you’ll be spending more time on your feet outdoors.
If you’re kitting out a full home gym, starting Couch to 5K or just picking up a few bits ahead of the new year, Decathlon’s Black Friday sale is an easy way to do that while getting more for your money across the board.
