3 best Prime Day laptop deals - more computing power for less

Amazon Prime Day 2025 has arrived, dragging behind it more questionable deals that you’d find in the complete seven-season run of Only Fools and Horses.

But that’s why we’re here. We sift through the trash to find you the solid deals among the rubbish.

In the field of laptops, though, there are actually quite a few bargains. If you want something basic, Amazon will pelt you with low-cost options. We recommend checking the display specs before heading to the checkout, though.

See one listed as having a “TN” screen? Approach with caution as that means it will have rubbish viewing angles, which could take the edge off what may otherwise seem like a terrific buy.

There’s none of that in our top picks below, all of which get you an awful lot of power for the cash.

Apple MacBook Air M4: was £999 now £849 at Amazon Any money off a MacBook Air needs to be savoured. You can save at least £150 off the cost of both the 13in and 15in versions, in all colours and spec upgrades. A bump up to 512GB storage is recommended, as you can chew through 256GB in no time. These are the latest models, using Apple’s super-powerful M4 chips.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 15: was £2,149 now £1,249 at Amazon This is a massive discount thanks largely to the huge fees Microsoft usually applies to its RAM and storage upgrades. You’re basically getting a doubling of RAM (to 32GB) and a quadrupling of storage (to 1TB) for free here. It’s a lovely laptop design too, although make sure you’re OK with having a Qualcomm Snapdragon PC. Their performance and battery life are great, but they do have occasional compatibility niggles with certain apps and accessories.

Dell XPS 13 9340 : was £1,199 now £799 at Amazon Here’s a contentious laptop, but a steal of a deal. In recent years, Dell has made the XPS 13’s touchpad effectively invisible, which it can do thanks to haptic tech. The flat-design keyboard and light-up F-keys are audience-dividers too. Still, this is a great deal for a super-light, slim laptop with a 512GB SSD and a decent screen.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

Prime Day exists not just to get us to spend more at Amazon. It’s here to attract more people to a Prime subscription. And that means you do need an active Prime membership to get these deals.

If you haven’t subscribed before, or let you subscription lapse a while ago, though, you may find you are eligible for a free or 99p trial. Amazon offers these regularly, with either a free month or a 7-day trial for 99p.

You can find out what you are eligible for by looking at the “see more plans” screen on the Amazon Prime landing page.