Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket 2024 review: light as a feather

Although it was only recently launched, I have been testing the newly updated Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket for a couple of months, thanks to the brand, which kindly provided T3 with an early review sample.

Lucky (?) for me, January and February have been terrible in terms of the weather, with lots of rain and wind, creating the perfect playground for testing the updated Storm Racer jacket. Better still, I’m also getting ready for a marathon in April, meaning I have been doing more running than usual.

I love Patagonia like the next person, so the opportunity to test one of its products for longer excited me. At this point, I must have put over 100 km in the Storm Racer in varying conditions, from windy to rainy and everything in between. Certainly long enough to form an opinion.

Is the Patagonia Storm Racer the best waterproof jacket for runners? What’s new, and how does it compare to its competition? Let’s find out.

(First reviewed March 2024.)

Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket 2024 review

Price and availability

The updated Patagonia Storm Racer Jacket was released in February 2024 and is available to buy now at Patagonia US and Patagonia UK for a recommended retail price of $299/ £270.

It comes in both women’s and men’s versions and in a couple of colours each: Endless Blue and Black for men and Subtidal Blue and Pimento Red for women.

Patagonia is currently selling the jacket's predecessor for 40% off if you’re after a bargain! It's not PFC-free, though, so there is that.

Specifications

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Primary use : trail running

: trail running Weight : 204g (men’s medium)

: 204g (men’s medium) Material : 100% recycled nylon ripstop face fabric

: 100% recycled nylon ripstop face fabric Hydrostatic head rating : no information available

: no information available Breathability : no information available

: no information available What’s new: Fabric updated to PFC-free waterproofing; moved back to centre front zip, added a chest pocket for stowing; moved from oversized regular fit to slim fit.

Design and build quality

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The first thing you’ll notice when taking the Patagonia Storm Racer out of its bag is just how lightweight the shell is. My men’s medium weighs a mere 204g, which is far lighter than most waterproof jackets I came across recently.

For example, the Arc’teryx Beta Lightweight Jacket, which has the word ‘lightweight’ in the name, comes in at 373g. Of course, the two jackets are designed for different purposes, but it illustrates well just how feather-light Patagonia’s offering is, especially for a 3-layer performance waterproof shell.

The Storm Racer isn’t just light; it’s also ‘ultra-stuffable’, as Patagonia says. The jacket has one chest pocket, big enough to house my iPhone 14, and you can stuff the whole jacket in here. Better still, the zipper in the pocket can be closed while the jacket is stuffed inside.

It’s made from 100% recycled nylon ripstop face fabric and a tricot backer, the latter of which provides a soft next-to-skin feel.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The hood can be adjusted with one hand, although I found it fit well as is. (Adjusting the hood does improve peripheral vision.) Since the Storm Racer is designed for trail running, there isn’t enough room under the hood for a helmet.

The Storm Racer has a close-to-body cut but is roomy enough to fit lighter technical fleece jackets underneath. If you feel the need to keep the breeze out, there is an elasticated pull string around the waist.

One of the most important updates is the now PFC-free waterproofing. I’m waiting for Patagonia to confirm what kind of waterproofing it is; all I know is that it isn’t Gore-Tex ePE. Whatever the technology might be, it falls under the company’s H2No Performance Standard (links to Patagonia), which is Patagonia’s benchmark for waterproofness, breathability and durability.

Performance and comfort

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

As mentioned in the intro, I've been using the Patagonia Storm Racer for well over two months now. During testing, I experienced everything from gusty winds to torrential rain, giving me a good understanding of the shell's capabilities.

My favourite feature of the jacket is certainly its lightness. The least you want is a stiff, heavy shell when out doing long runs in the rain. Thanks to its featherlight and stuffable construction, you can pop the Storm Racer in a running backpack or belt when not in use and deploy it when the weather turns sour.

The jacket's fit allows you to move freely, which is exactly what you need from a trail running shell. Breathability is decent; there is some condensation in the shell over long runs, though. The Storm Racer provided a decent amount of wind protection during my runs, but you definitely need a mid-layer when running in the cold, as the jacket is thin and doesn't provide any insulation (understandably).

As for waterproofing, the Storm Racer does a fine job keeping moisture out in light rain, but I got pretty wet when I ran in moderate rain for over an hour. On that occasion, you could clearly see the water seeping through the seams around the shoulders, especially where the chest pocket is.

Verdict

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

The updated Patagonia Storm Racer 2024 is a superb waterproof shell for trail running. It’s incredibly lightweight and allows you to move without restriction when tackling technical trails and forest paths. Its stashable nature ensures it can be carried easily and deployed when needed.

The lightness does come at a cost, though. The received Storm Racer doesn’t feel as waterproof as some other shells on the market, and since I don’t know the actual hydrostatic head/breathability ratings of the jacket, feel (and my expertise, of course) is the only thing I can go by.

All things considered, I loved using the Patagonia Storm Racer 2024, and I’ll keep using it in interchangeable weather in the future. It really is the ideal packable waterproof shell for high-intensity outdoor shenanigans.

Also consider

If you need more of a walking waterproof shell, the Columbia Ampli-Dry coat offers lightweight, waterproof protection with spacious pockets, a functional hood, and excellent breathability for year-round walking. Read Pat’s excellent Columbia Ampli-Dry Waterproof Jacket review.

Another alternative is the Montane Phase Lite Waterproof Jacket. It excels in fast-paced mountain pursuits, offering reliable protection from rain and wind. It's lightweight, compact, and equipped with an excellent storm hood. However, its reduced durability and lack of vents may lead to internal dampness in moister environments. Read Pat’s full Montane Phase Lite Waterproof Jacket review.