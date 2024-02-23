Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: natural, cushioning and sturdy

The more you sweat, the more the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat grips

T3 Verdict

With its bright colours and intricate wolf design, you definitely won’t lose sight of the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat in your next yoga class. Despite its thinness, this yoga mat is surprisingly cushioning and it has an impressive grip which increases as you sweat… although it does mark when pressure is applied.

    Bright colours and fun designs

    Spongy cushioning feel with natural rubber material

    Grip increases as sweat does

    Lightweight and easy to carry

    Picks up marks and sweat if pressure is applied too hard

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

In T3’s Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review, I put this yoga mat to the test to see if its natural materials were cushioning, comfortable and supportive.

I’ve tested a few of the best yoga mats in my time, despite being the most inflexible person on the planet. But it’s always handy to have a yoga mat at the ready for yoga routines, stretching sessions and at-home workouts.

As an overly sweaty person (wow, I’m really outing myself in this review), I was intrigued to see how the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat performed, as it promises to enhance its grip the more you sweat… and this is what I found after testing it for a few weeks.

Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: price and availability

The Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat is £45 and available to buy at Lumi Therapy. It’s available in multiple colours, like black, orange, royal blue, purple and matcha (the colour I tested).

Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: unboxing

The Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat arrived in a cardboard box, tightly rolled up and kept together with a brown wrapper. When unfurled the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat measures 180cm x 66cm, making it a nice sized yoga mat that can cater to most heights. It also weighs 2.4kg so it’s extremely lightweight and easy to carry from class to class.

Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: design and features

The first thing that catches your eye with the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat is its bold design. The top of the yoga mat has luna&wolf writing and circles run down the mat with lines flanking on either side. Towards the bottom of the yoga mat is an intricate drawing of a wolf, created from different patterns. It’s pretty and unique, but if you prefer your yoga mat to be more plain, you might not be drawn to this one.

The Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat is made from non-toxic, biodegradable and natural rubber PU. With a thickness of 4mm, it’s a cross-firmness mat that offers both softness and firmness. This means it’s cushioned enough that you don’t feel the floor beneath you or any pain, but it’s sturdy enough that you won’t feel like it’s moving around while you pose, stretch and jump.

The clever part of the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat (and what had me the most intrigued) is its ultra grip. The mat is designed to enhance your grip while you use it, especially when you sweat. It claims to get grippier as it gets wet, so you don’t feel like you’re slipping all over the place during hot yoga and sweaty sessions.

Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: performance

At 5ft 2, it’s rare that I fall off of a yoga or exercise mat but the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat has a generous length that gives you room on each end and all sides, so I appreciated that I had space to work with. While I prefer more subtle yoga mats, I really liked the bright colour and fun design, and found the lines on the sides to be extremely helpful when it came to placing my hands and feet during poses.

The Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat is thinner than other yoga mats I’ve tried but it had a nice feel under my hands, feet and back. Despite how thin it is, I did feel cushioned while using it, even when I was doing burpees during a HIIT workout. The grip was also extremely impressive and I didn’t feel like the mat or myself were moving anywhere during yoga, Pilates and workouts.

Unfortunately, I’m not one of those people who barely sweat when they workout. Instead, I’m the person who looks like a glass of water has been poured over my head. So, hearing that the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat would get grippier as I got sweatier made me feel confident about using it. I definitely found that its grip doesn’t waver, and it doesn’t feel wet to the touch, either. The only issue I found was that it marks easily. For example, while I was doing press ups, I left my hands in the same place for a minute, and my palm sweat marks stayed on the mat for quite a while.

Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: verdict

If you’re looking for a yoga mat that’s made of natural materials, has great cushioning and grip, and a fun design, then the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat is an admirable choice. It feels cushioning and supportive, and its grip is very impressive, especially if you’re a sweaty person who finds themselves sliding everywhere during intense yoga and workouts.

The Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat does hold marks quite easily if pressure is applied, like your body weight. I imagine it’s because it’s working to strengthen and maintain its grip but it’s worth keeping in mind if you want a mat for hot yoga.

Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat review: alternatives to consider

The Liforme Yoga Mat is a good alternative to the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat, as it’s made of natural rubber materials and has an excellent grip. It’s more expensive than the Lumi option but it sits at the top spot of T3’s best yoga mat guide.

Another natural yoga mat that has a tough grip is the Complete Unity Yoga CompleteGrip Yoga Mat. It’s our favourite eco-friendly mat that’s sturdy and cushioning, although it’s a bit more expensive than the Lumi Therapy Eco Wolf Yoga Mat, and not as colourful.

