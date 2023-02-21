Helly Hansen HP Foil Sailing Pants: wonderful waterproof trousers for boating

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Norwegian brand Helly Hansen (opens in new tab) have a sea-soaked heritage that stretches back over 140 years to a time when the man himself, Captain Helly Juell Hansen, started experimenting with different methods of keeping himself as warm and dry as possible in the unforgiving environment of Norway’s storm-strafed coast. In 1877, with his wife Margrethe, Helly launched a business making and selling waterproof oilskin jackets, trousers, sou’westers and tarpaulins made from coarse linen soaked in linseed oil.

The HP Foil Sailing Pants are not soaked in linseed oil, but although technology and fabrics have moved on, these sea-going strides are a direct descendent of the original Helly Hansen trousers, designed for maintaining a good degree of comfort while never shying away from hard graft. These pants are beloved by sailors, who need to be able to trust their kit and clobber in some of the toughest conditions imaginable.

Today's best Helly Hansen HP Foil Sailing Pants deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Helly Hansen HP Foil Sailing Pants: specifications

Sizes: Up to XL

Up to XL Weight : 650g

: 650g Materials: Polyamide with Helly Tech outer membrane and mesh inner

Polyamide with Helly Tech outer membrane and mesh inner Water resistance: HH 15,000mm

HH 15,000mm Colours: Grey fog / Black

Helly Hansen's HP Foil Sailing Pants feature lots of reinforced sections to cope with the rough-and-tumble of life at sea (Image credit: Ed Smith)

Helly Hansen HP Foil Sailing Pants: features

Comfort levels are enhanced by the two-layer construction, which includes a mesh inner that facilitates ventilation and prevents your nether regions getting too hot and sweaty when you’re working hard on deck.

The HP Foil Pants are stacked with features that add to the functionality and comfort of the trousers. For starters, the water- and windproofing capability that is so crucial when you’re out on the waves is supplied by a Helly Tech Performance (opens in new tab) membrane, which can deal with even the most tempestuous conditions, but still allow your legs to breath. The trousers have also been dosed with a Durable Water Repellency (DWR) treatment, and are fully seam sealed.

Helly Hansen's HP Foil sailing pants feature a mesh inner layer throughout, plus Velcro ankle fastenings and waterproof zipped pockets (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

For sailing shoes and other footwear for aquatic adventures, head here (opens in new tab)

Before venturing out on the water, be sure to get a good PFD/life jacket (opens in new tab)

Check out our guide to the best hiking trousers (opens in new tab)

There are two generously deep pockets on the front of the trousers, both of which feature waterproof zips, and they are positioned to be accessible while you are wearing a PFD.

The waist is secured by a hook and two poppers, but it’s fully adjustable, and there are belt loops if you require them, as well as a double-stitched hanger loop. The trouser bottoms can also be tightened around your ankles with Velcro to avoid drafts getting in.

The pants are reinforced in all the areas that bear the brunt of the rough-and-tumble activity that sailing is, including the seat and the knees (on a pitching sea you find your self crawling around on all fours an awful lot).

My Helly Hansen HP Foil sailing pants were baptised in brine during an action-packed sailing adventure on the Celtic Sea (Image credit: Ed Smith)

Helly Hansen HP Foil Sailing Pants: on the water

I first wore my HP Foil pants while sailing off the coast of Swansea on the edge of a storm with professional sailor Joan Mulloy, who was brilliantly skippering a Figaro yacht with a decidedly amateur crew consisting me and several other journalists who were all pretty green in terms of experience and face colour be the end of the trip.

It was quite the maiden voyage for the pants, and me, with some very heavy weather testing the trousers to the max. For six hours, from the moment I got on the RIB that transported to and from to the yacht from Swansea Harbour, across increasingly mountainous seas, I was constantly soaked in rain and sea spray, yet my legs remained dry and warm all day.

The trousers not only performed their protective duties well, they were also very comfortable to wear. And whether I was clambering around the deck on my knees, or sat winching in the main sail, I was glad of the reinforced material, which not only provides some welcome extra padding, but also vastly improves the lifespan of the pants.

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Helly Hansen HP Foil Sailing Pants: overall verdict

Despite the popularity of the brand spilling over on to the High Street in more recent years, Helly Hansen still really excels when it comes to developing innovative and high-performing specialist gear for use in extreme environments, such as in the mountains and on the oceans. The HP Foil Sailing Pants are a perfect example of how Helly combines excellent materials with clever design to come up with a product that doesn’t necessarily look super flashy, but does its job with real flair. The fabrics, features and style of these trousers simply make them the perfect pants for wearing while sailing, whether you’re a serious racer, a weekend wave warrior or a laid-back pleasure boater.