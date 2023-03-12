Complete Unity Yoga RelaxFast Acupressure Mat review: relaxing spiky pressure relief

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Complete Unity Yoga RelaxFast Acupressure Mat review, I put this sharp spiky contraption to the test to see if it eased back pain and sent me off to sleep… and it didn’t disappoint.

When talking about better sleep and rest, one thing that pops up regularly is acupressure mats, which are designed to target the pressure points in the body to aid relaxation and release endorphins. A recent addition to the acupressure market is the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat (opens in new tab) from Complete Unity Yoga, and after reading what it claimed it could do, I knew I had to give it a try.

The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat promises to help people who “struggle with backache, built-up tension, headaches, tight shoulders and necks, stress and tiredness.” Complete Unity Yoga also says that using this mat is like having unlimited massages in the comfort of your own home.

So, I gave the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat a thorough testing to see if it lived up to its reputation and if it could rival the best massagers (opens in new tab) on the market. Here’s what I found out…

Complete Unity Yoga RelaxFast Acupressure Mat review: Design

Before I look at the design, let’s briefly touch on the unboxing. The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat from Complete Unity Yoga came tightly packed in a big cardboard box. The brand prides itself on using eco-friendly sustainable materials and the lack of plastic and minimal packaging definitely reflected that, so I was impressed at the get-go.

Speaking of sustainable materials, the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat is made from premium coconut fibres and medical grade lotus acupressure spikes that have a neon orange colour. Using coconut fibres as a material was something I’d never heard of before so I was intrigued by the base of the mat. It feels and looks high quality and the foam is nice and squishy. This doesn’t mean that it sinks or doesn’t hold you up when you lie on it though, as the overall construction keeps its integrity, regardless of the bed, sofa or floor that you put it on. The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat also has a built-in neck support so one end of the mat is slightly raised, which is designed to support the natural curve of the spine.

Onto the main event… the spikes! The mat is constructed of 192 lotus spikes that measure 71cm x 45cm, and are made up of 4800 points. The spikes are in a cute lotus shape that features in the Complete Unity Yoga logo which I thought was a nice touch.

One thing that sets the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat apart from other acupressure mats is that it can be taken apart. The mat has three sections which you can use altogether or you can unzip the sections to target specific parts of your body, like your arms, legs and feet.

Complete Unity Yoga RelaxFast Acupressure Mat review: Usability

The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat is relatively easy to use – you just lie on it! But if you’re not sure how to use it, the mat comes with instructions and you can double check on the Complete Unity Yoga website. The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat can be used on both soft and firm surfaces, depending on how deep or gentle you’d like your experience. It can also be used with a thin t-shirt or skin-on-skin contact and the brand recommends using it for 5-20 minutes – although if you fall asleep, that’s okay!

The only word I can use to describe my first experience with the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat is… INTENSE! I tried it with a shirt on on my bed which has a firm yet soft surface (the Simbatex Foam mattress (opens in new tab) if you’re interested) and it was intensely spiky, especially around the centre and lower part of my back.

Since the spikes do most of the work, I wasn’t put off by the sharpness but found it too intense to try without a shirt on. The spikes are very evenly distributed, too, so I felt it covered my neck and back nicely. The lotus shape of the spikes were cute… even when transferred to my skin! They did leave a mark the first couple times I used it – which I didn’t love – but as I started to relax into the spikes, any pain I was feeling went away and I felt very calm and comfortable. The next few times I used it, I noticed that I felt more relaxed during and after using it, so it was nice to use right before bed.

Complete Unity Yoga RelaxFast Acupressure Mat review: Pricing

The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat is £69 and comes in one size and colourway. This definitely isn’t an unreasonable price, but there are others on the market which do a similar thing for less.

Having said that, I think the price reflects the fact that the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat is made of high quality, eco-friendly and sustainable materials, and it can be used as a 3-in-1 mat to target specific areas of the body. Considering all of this, you’re getting a lot for the price.

Complete Unity Yoga RelaxFast Acupressure Mat review: Verdict

Overall, I enjoyed using the RelaxFast Acupressure Mat and found it to be pressure-relieving, relaxing and comfortable… once you power through the initial sharpness! The RelaxFast Acupressure Mat has a beautiful design, is easy to store and is made of quality materials, so Complete Unity Yoga as a brand is a company to consider if you’re looking for an acupressure or yoga mat (opens in new tab). If you’re interested in more products from the brand, check out my Complete Unity Yoga CompleteGrip Yoga Mat review (opens in new tab).

The only negative I have is that it takes a while to get used to because of its spikiness but once you do, it feels great. However, this might put some people off if you’re sensitive to pain.

