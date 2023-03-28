Wear me, never lose me: Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review TL;DR: A durable water-repellent jacket that feels like a jumper and will protect you from wind and light precipitation.

The best waterproof jackets are an excellent investment all year round, especially if you live in the UK when it rains constantly. That said, most waterproof jackets aren't the most comfortable things to wear; they often feel stiff due to the water-resistant material applied on the top.

The Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket is different. Despite the GTT Empel permanent durable water-resistant (DWR) treatment, the four-way stretch fabric allows for an excellent range of motion; it's like wearing a waterproof jacket that's also a fleece.

The jacket's out-of-this-world comfort is just one of the many features I like about it; read the full review below to learn more about what makes the M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket my top jacket choice for intermediate weather conditions.

Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review: Price and availability

The Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket is available to buy now directly from Artilect UK (opens in new tab) and Artilect US (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £190/$240. The jacket isn't available in Australia. There are three colourways: Black, Dark Slate/Black and the tested Hot Spot/Black, the most visible version of the bunch.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review: Materials and design

The most notable technologies involved in the M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket are Articlect's A/SYS-4 Highly Breathable Vaporlayer and Green Theme Technologies's Empel permanent DWR treatment. The former is designed to optimise breathability and moisture management for high-output activities.

Empel is an environmentally friendly, durable water-repellent layer that uses no PFOA/PFOS (opens in new tab), a "family of synthetic chemicals that build up in humans and are linked to numerous health problems, including cancer," the Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (opens in new tab) explains.

Another innovative feature is the YKK Touchlink Zipper (opens in new tab) with LifeKey and Smartphone compatibility; essentially, you can connect the jacket to the LifeKey app via the NFC-enabled smart zipper. The idea is that if you lose the jacket and someone finds it, they can tap the zipper and find your contact details in the LifeKey app. Clever!

There are also two YKK zippered hand pockets and one zippered chest pocket, adjustable hem and climbing helmet compatible hood, and bonded hypalon cuff adjusters. Hypalon is a "synthetic rubber noted for its resistance to chemicals, temperature extremes, and ultraviolet light," Wikipedia says (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review: Comfort and performance

I love wearing the Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket when I'm not sure what the weather will look like during the day, thanks to the stretchy, comfortable A/SYS-4 material and the DWR treatment. This combination offers breathability and some rain protection. The jacket's build quality is sublime; you won't find any loose threads or seams going in odd directions.

This isn't a heavy-duty waterproof jacket you can wear when the skies open up and you need proper protection. Communication about the jacket's water-repellent prowess is mixed, with the website saying you can "tackle extreme conditions"; however, DWR is not waterproof – it merely reduces the water's ability to soak into the fabric and helps it bead off.

I tried the jacket in drizzly, moist conditions, and it performed well. It feels heavier (585 grams/20.6oz men's medium) than some lightweight waterproof outer layers, especially the more techy shell jackets. Due to the thickness of the fabric, the M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket doesn't pack too small, either. This shouldn't put anyone off, apart from maybe ultra-light hikers.

On a more positive note, the jacket allows for a full range of mobility and is even helmet compatible, so you can wear it for more technical climbs (should you want to). Better still, all pockets are accessible without opening the main zipper, meaning you can stay warm and dry and still access your phone/wallet/etc. when hiking.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review: Verdict

Artilect's M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket is an incredible piece of outdoor gear. It's flexible, offers moisture protection and some surprisingly high-tech features for an outer shell. Most importantly, it provides all-day comfort, which is not a bad quality for a jacket you might wear for longer periods when hiking.

Bear in mind the Empel DWR offers some water-repellency, but it's not fully waterproof. Artilect says the jacket is ideal for extreme conditions, and although we didn't test it in the mountains, we can confirm the M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket can keep you dry in the rain and sheltered in the wind.

Look no further than the Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket if you're after a comfortable, water-resistant coat that feels right at home on the trail. The fact that Artilect is less well-known than The North Face, Arc'teryx or Jack Wolfskin makes it ideal for those trailblazers who prefer to be at the forefront of innovation.

Artilect M-Intersect Doubleweave Jacket review: Also consider

Pitched as an all-rounder, the Arc'teryx Beta Jacket does hit all the major high notes, especially if you're seeking a lightweight and packable waterproof shell. The one-handed hood is a neat touch, but helmet-wearers might still prefer the Artilect jacket. Read Mark's full Arc'teryx Beta Jacket review.

The Mammut Taiss Hard Shell is a high-spec, extremely waterproof jacket that works well for technical mountain use throughout the year, thanks to a range of climber-focused features and the use of the Swiss brand’s own comfortable, stretchy DRY Tech Pro waterproof-breathable fabric. Read Matthew's full Mammut Taiss HS Jacket review.

The Berghaus Sky Hiker Waterproof Jacket is built to be all things to all outdoors folk. While not especially exciting, design-wise, it's a solid success on many other fronts, especially price and weight. Read Mark's full Berghaus Sky Hiker Waterproof Jacket review.