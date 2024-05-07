Zac Efron's latest hit with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes is coming to Max this week

It may not have got the Oscars buzz that some people predicted for it, but The Iron Claw still won many plaudits when it hit theaters at the end of 2023.

With Zac Efron starring, it's an ambitious tale of family and, crucially, wrestling, and after just a few months it's about to be available to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max) – it arrives on 10 May.

That's a nice big catch for Warner Bros in its attempts to position Max as the best streaming service for movie-lovers.

It's not just empty hype, either – The Iron Claw is sitting pretty on a massive 89% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even better 94% score from audiences, underlining how universally it's been loved.

The movie tells the story of the Von Erich family and, in particular, the brothers who lit up the world of professional wrestling in the 1980s. So, yes, Efron is topless aplenty.

Alongside Efron, who puts in some career-best work, it also stars Jeremy Allen White, hot from becoming one of the biggest TV stars in the world thanks to the incredibly good The Bear, and also has Lily James to add to a superb ensemble cast.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: A24) (Image credit: A24) (Image credit: A24) (Image credit: A24) (Image credit: A24)

It's an ambitious movie, too, spanning years and showing the family both in the good times and in the bad, with some real-life tragedies that come into play.

Indeed, the whole thing is based on a true story, so be sure not to look up too many details before you watch, for fear that you'll spoil some hugely emotional moments for yourself.

The Iron Claw is another major success for A24, the movie label that has taken on almost cult-like status thanks to a long run of indie hits, and is now a major player in Hollywood thanks to that track record.

It's also a lovely-looking movie, one that feels like it inhabits the time period in which it's set, so you're definitely going to want to pair it with one of the best TVs if you can. Best grab one of the best soundbars whilst you're at it.