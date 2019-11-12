You'll never believe how much this titanium G-Shock costs…

Ever considered buying a watch, but felt its 160 grams is just too much to drag around all day? Well, fear not, because Casio has announced a new version of its 5000 series G-Shock that replaces stainless steel with lightweight titanium.

Officially named the GMW-B5000TB, the new watch retains the iconic G-Shock look, but its main components - that’s the case, band, bezel, case back and buttons - are all made of titanium. This means a weight saving of 57 grams compared to its 167-gram steel predecessor.

Extensive use of titanium may have lowered the weight, but it has inflated the price considerably, to a whopping £1,400. For context, the stainless steel GMW-B5000D-1ER can be had for around £450.

As for the rest of the design, there’s a screw-back case for a tight seal and 200 metres of water resistance. The case is all-black with gold lettering and details, harking back to the DW-5000C-1B, the first watch to carry the G-Shock name.

Although titanium is pretty tough in its own right, Casio has treated the watch’s metal components to a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. There’s also a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with non-reflective coating installed to protect the display and make it easier to read the time in harsh sunlight.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

There’s a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone, which ensures the watch is always correct when travelling across time zones, and you can use the phone app to adjust settings like the alarm (of which you can set up to five daily).

The G-Shock can keep track of up to five time zones at once, chosen from 39 pre-loaded cities, and power comes from a solar panel which tops up the battery. The Casio measures in at 49.3 x 43.2 x 13 mm, and weighs approximately 110g.

But is that light weight worth the extra cost? That for you and your bank manager to discuss, be we love this understated design.

You'll be able to order the G-Shock GMW-B5000TB soon from G-Shock's website.

