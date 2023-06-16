You'll have to wait a little longer for the Pixel Fold, here's why

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel Fold is set to be one of the best folding phones of 2023, and when it was announced at this year's Google I/O foldable fans were promised June delivery dates. However, that promise appears to have slipped a little bit. The Fold is still coming, but it looks like it'll take slightly longer to arrive.

It is reported that people who pre-ordered the phone on day one have been told that delivery has slipped by more than a week in some cases.

According to 9to5google, they were originally told that the expected shipping date was June 26/27. That was then updated to June 28 and July 7, but some have now been told that they shouldn't expect their orders until the periods July 3 to July 7, or July 5 to July 10.

People who didn't rush to pre-order will have to wait longer too. According to the report, people who ordered slightly later are now being told to expect deliveries of July 19 to July 27 for the Obsidian model, August 2 to August 10 for the Porcelain and August 16 to August 24 for the 512GB black model.

This isn't unusual for a new phone launch. For example, the more desirable iPhones tend to be hard to find in the first few weeks after they go on sale, which is why my iPhone 14 isn't the purple one I really wanted - my new-phone desire was too strong for me to wait.

In all honesty. the slipping shipping estimates here aren't much more than a mild inconvenience - we're really talking a couple of weeks max. And, it's not like those who pre-ordered the Pixel Fold are going to be weeping and wailing, unless those dates slip further and by larger amounts

It does look like Google has been slightly optimistic about its launch plans though, or that it's hit an unexpected snag in getting enough phones in the right place at the right time.

But, as Google isn't launching this phone in every market in the world, it still comes as somewhat a surprise to us. The Pixel Fold is only currently launching in the US, the UK, Germany and Japan. That's a pretty limited launch, and that's usually to ensure that there's enough inventory available to prevent delays such as this from happening.