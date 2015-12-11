You can take selfies with the Sony Xperia Z5 in Uncharted 4

Uncharted 4 will feature stunning landscapes, huge set pieces, the end of Nathan Drake's story… and Sony's new Xperia Z5 flagship phone.

Have you ever wanted to gloat over your victims bodies with a selfie? Uncharted 4's new multiplayer beta mode allows you to do so, but we've just spotted that the phone you use is Sony's Xperia Z5.

Read more: Sony Xperia XZ3 review: a quality Android flagship with stunning Bravia-engineered display

When you're playing the game you can press up on the PS4 controller to taunt your victims – and one of the options is the selfie taunt.No matter who you play as in the game, you'll put out a green phone from your pocket that looks exactly like the Sony Xperia Z5.

It includes the same frosted back as the new flagship phone with the Sony logo on the back and an NFC logo above it.Then there's the camera on the right hand top corner and the metal edges of the Xperia Z5 are quite clear as well.

Selfie slam

We assume it's all because Naughty Dog's new title is a Sony PlayStation 4 exclusive, but it would have been better to see the developer include a generic phone instead.

Now all that's left to be seen is whether Nathan Drake himself has sold out in the story mode of the game. A smartphone is certainly the gadget Drake needs when raiding all of those tombs.