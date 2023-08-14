You can now buy a MacBook on a Sky monthly contract

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

MacBook broken, or off to uni unprepared? You might be in luck. Sky has launched an innovative new way to buy a fresh model of some of the best laptops out there. Monthly payments.

If you know you're someone who likes to hang on to their laptop for a while, this could be a fantastic way to spread the cost. These interest-free plans cover your choice of either a 36-month or 48-month period and alongside a small upfront payment, you could have a brand new MacBook in your hands without forking over a small fortune.

For just £12 upfront and a £22 a month outlay, you could get a 13" MacBook Air, a five-star machine. If you're a power user that can stretch to £29 a month (with the same £12 upfront payment) then you could get a 13" MacBook Pro. Pretty handy. If you want something with a bigger display you can also get the 14" and 16" models on the same scheme.

(Image credit: Sky)

Obviously, these payment plans are not going to be for everyone, and buy now pay later schemes need to be handled with care but Sky has promised a 0% interest rate and a guarantee that prices will not increase mid-contract. As well as a range of MacBooks, customers can also pay monthly for a choice of iPads or Samsung Chromebooks and tablets. You could get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for as little as £4.50 a month.

As part of whatever MacBook package you go for, the laptops will come with a Sky Mobile Sim plan with 100MB of monthly data included for free with up to 75GB for £32.

With prices for much of the best tech only going up these days, fixed-term payment plans are an interesting way of financing purchases we can't live without. Please do your due diligence beforehand to make sure you can afford it.