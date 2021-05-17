Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra reviewed in the latest Totally Rated show – watch now

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

Bringing together leading titles from across the industry, we hear first hand from those who have reviewed - and rated - the very latest games and products on the market.

In this week’s episode, Resident Evil Village finally comes out and Xiaomi tries to shake the phone game up with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra! Watch the show directly below:

After months of waiting, the gates to Castle Dimitrescu were finally opened as Resident Evil Village came out on all the major gaming platforms.

Andy Kelly from PC Gamer appreciated the new spin calling it the scariest Resident Evil yet: “Resident Evil Village can occasionally feel like half a dozen different horror games jammed together.

“But the strength and variety of its ideas, the quality of the art direction, and its darkly evocative atmosphere more than make up for it. It's a bold and experimental horror game, but also one that leans into the series' past glories—particularly Resident Evil 4.

“There's a lot of Mikami's 2005 reinvention here, from the enigmatic merchant and weapon upgrades, to the rural setting and corrupted villagers.

“But ultimately, Village is its own game with its own identity, and the elements it borrows from earlier sequels never define it. This is a quality horror game in its own right, and proof Resident Evil still has the power to thrill, surprise, and scare 25 years on.”

Android Central awarded it a “must play” calling it a showcase for series fans and horror newcomers alike.

“Resident Evil Village takes everything you loved about the franchise and combines it with some homages to classic and modern horror to create something unique in video games today,” explains Carli Velocci.



“It's an absolute spectacle, showing off the best of the RE Engine and the PS5 as a bonus.”

Capcom’s new direction of the genre was not universally praised, as GamesRadar’s Leon Hurly explains: “It's also a shame (for me at least) that this is one of the 'not a horror game' Resident Evils.

“There are scares and some lovely creepy bits, especially at the start, but Resident Evil Village is mostly a big shooty action game. After Resident Evil 7's creepy tension, Village's extended gun battles with crowds of werewolves feel brash and occasionally fumbling. The Resident Evil combat model has always been about feeling weak in the face of danger, so throwing you in what amounts to a furry Call of Duty section doesn't play to its strengths.

“Despite some of the issues, I enjoyed Resident Evil Village. The first half is great, the characters are interesting throughout, and exploring and unraveling the location never gets old.

“It's only in the latter half where things start to alternate between some good bits, some fumbles, and at least one moment of 'oh my God, what?!' shark-jumping excess that wouldn't look out of place in a Fast and Furious trailer...

“It feels like a fun but flawed mix between the camp excess of older games, and the more modern feel of the last installment.”

In tech, luxury in smartphones has a new look, with the release of Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra.

Tom Beford of TechRadar first got his hands on the new device: “The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra takes the mantra 'turn it up to 11' and runs with it. Everything on this phone is a case study in smartphone luxuriance.

“Plus, there's a gargantuan rear camera bump with three massive lenses and a little secondary display.

“That extra display is a fun addition, but it doesn't serve much purpose. The only thing we don't know right now is the phone's price, which is almost certain to be as massive as the aforementioned camera block.”

Yasmine Crossland of T3 thought the camera module on the back was cumbersome but still was impressed: “You can’t call the Xiaomi Mi 11 the perfect phone - it’s heavy, bulky and not to mention the eye-sore that is the camera module on the back.

“I also think it's a shame that the second display isn't more responsive and doesn't have more uses. Having said that, this handset surprised me with lightning speed performance, long battery life, an impressive display and detailed point-and-shoot photography.

“Because of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s price, not everyone will be convinced by it.

“After all, this is a luxury phone through and through. But for those who want something a little different and can see themselves making use of selfie previews on the second display then there’s nothing else like it.

“It doesn’t even have to be about the second screen though - if you need a powerful phone to make photo edits on the go, or you are massively into mobile gaming, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be a good fit for you.”