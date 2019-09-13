Xbox One wireless controller with Gears of War 5 deal carves 27% off cost

Save £25 on Xbox exclusive Gears 5 bundled with a controller in a choice of four colours

Xbox One Wireless controller Gears of War 5 bundle
(Image credit: Currys PC World )

By

Fancy treating yourself to a brand new Xbox One Wireless Controller in one of four snazzy colours? Got your eye on the newly released, platform exclusive Gears of War 5? If so, then we feel it is definitely worth giving this bundle a gander.

Currys PC World is currently offering co-op third-person shooter and Xbox exclusive title Gears of War 5, plus a wireless Xbox One controller in black, white, blue, or red for £25 off - that's a sweet 27% discount. With support for up to three player co-op, and two-player split-screen local co-op, of you were looking for an excuse to refresh your controller collection, this is it.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Gears of War 5 and Xbox One Wireless Controller bundle | RRP £89.98 | Deal Price: £64.99 | Save: £24.99 (27%)
If you're in the market for a new or extra controller, as well as the latest entry in a classic Xbox franchise, head to Currys PC World. The basic white and black controller bundles are both priced at £64.99, while the red and blue come in at £69.99 but still offer £24.99 off the RRP.View Deal

The great thing about the Xbox One Wireless Controller is that its range is double that of the older console's controller, and thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity, you can use it with your PC and any Windows tablet to boot, as well as your Xbox console.

And, as for Gears of War 5, that is the latest and most visually spectacular installment of the epic, action-packed, third-person cover shooter series. The game has been well received across video game industry titles and currently has a 91% approved rating by Google users.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.