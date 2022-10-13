Xbox users just got a cool new upgrade from Apple

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple Music is now available on Xbox with a new update quietly adding the app to the console platforms, including the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One.

As first spotted on Reddit (opens in new tab), the music streaming service has now rolled out to Xbox offering access to more than 100 million songs from artists and albums from around the globe. The new feature also lets subscribers listen to music while playing games at the same time.

To get the Apple Music app, head to the Microsoft store (opens in new tab) on Xbox and search for the name before choosing the download button, This will then prompt users to log in with an Apple ID or sign-up if no account currently exists. Returning users will see their regular music library imported immediately.

A preview of Apple Music on Xbox can be seen below:

Apple Music is now available on Xbox consoles pic.twitter.com/LoH6UH5YczOctober 12, 2022 See more

No official statistics from Apple have been revealed surrounding its userbase but it's believed to be the second most used music streaming service (via MIDIA Research (opens in new tab)) behind Spotify at around 78 million paid subscribers.

An Apple Music subscription is priced at $9.99 / £9.99 / A$11.99 a month, although students (opens in new tab) can sign-up at a slightly cheaper cost. Apple also offers a one-month free trial (opens in new tab) for anyone curious about testing the service.

Apple Music originally launched on the PlayStation 5 in October of last year, while it has yet to come to Nintendo Switch. The latter seems highly unlikely considering that the device still doesn't have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and many other apps that its competitors have for years.

