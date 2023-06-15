Wow! MacBook Air 15-inch suddenly gets a great price cut

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best MacBooks the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air has been blowing my mind – as stated in my review this week – and equally mind-blowing is that it's already got a tasty discount on week one. That's pretty much unheard of.

I'm super fond of my smaller 13-inch MacBook Air, but as I bought it recently and have since been using the larger 15-inch model – here's how the 13-inch compares with the 15-inch – I already want to upgrade to the bigger screen version. And with Apple's M2 silicon as standard, it's a powerhouse.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: was £1,399 , now £1,349.97 at Laptops Direct

If the 15-inch MacBook has grabbed your attention and you're looking to buy, then you might as well save some cash in the process. And there's over £50 off the brand new model on its on-sale date, which is an unexpected deal that'll please prospective buyers.

It's not the biggest discount ever, but then every penny counts when it comes to a big purchase like this, and it puts the 15-inch Air further apart from the much pricier MacBook Pro 14-inch. If you're wanting cheaper then the smaller M1 13-inch model is still a great option, though.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your work laptop, or are a creative, Apple's options are among the best laptops on the planet. Their popularity proves that. And as the 15-inch Air is only 1.5kgs, it's also one of the best lightweight laptops that money can buy.

So there you have it: a bit of a 'wow' moment to see Apple's all-new MacBook Air discounted on day one. It also appears to be available on Amazon in addition to Laptops Direct, so have a shop around and check out the widget embedded below for the latest and greatest pricing.