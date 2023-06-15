Wow! MacBook Air 15-inch suddenly gets a great price cut

Woah! It's brand new, but the 15-inch MacBook Air suddenly gets a discount ahead of its launch

By Mike Lowe
When it comes to the best MacBooks the all-new 15-inch MacBook Air has been blowing my mind – as stated in my review this week – and equally mind-blowing is that it's already got a tasty discount on week one. That's pretty much unheard of. 

I'm super fond of my smaller 13-inch MacBook Air, but as I bought it recently and have since been using the larger 15-inch model – here's how the 13-inch compares with the 15-inch – I already want to upgrade to the bigger screen version. And with Apple's M2 silicon as standard, it's a powerhouse. 

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: was £1,399, now £1,349.97 at Laptops Direct
If the 15-inch MacBook has grabbed your attention and you're looking to buy, then you might as well save some cash in the process. And there's over £50 off the brand new model on its on-sale date, which is an unexpected deal that'll please prospective buyers. 

It's not the biggest discount ever, but then every penny counts when it comes to a big purchase like this, and it puts the 15-inch Air further apart from the much pricier MacBook Pro 14-inch. If you're wanting cheaper then the smaller M1 13-inch model is still a great option, though. 

Whether you're looking to upgrade your work laptop, or are a creative, Apple's options are among the best laptops on the planet. Their popularity proves that. And as the 15-inch Air is only 1.5kgs, it's also one of the best lightweight laptops that money can buy. 

So there you have it: a bit of a 'wow' moment to see Apple's all-new MacBook Air discounted on day one. It also appears to be available on Amazon in addition to Laptops Direct, so have a shop around and check out the widget embedded below for the latest and greatest pricing. 

Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

