Buy weights online: get your home gym up to speed with these kettlebell, dumbbell and multi-gym deals

It's hard to believe that the whole world has been under lockdown for two months now but at least it gave enough time for everyone to built their ultimate home gyms. And what else would you buy first than the best kettlebells and best dumbbells, right? Sought-after models like the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells or the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell are still unavailable, but if you're vigilant – and quick – enough, you can still find excellent home weight deals at selected retailers like Fitness Superstore, Argos, JTX Fitness and more. Even Amazon has some great home weight deals on sometimes!

• Buy treadmills online: the best exercise bike, rowing machine and fitness equipment deals with home delivery

Our newest find of great retailers who previously went unnoticed is JTX Fitness. We already knew they had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as kettlebells and dumbbells, and many of them are also in stock! Better head over now and buy while you can.

• Shop kettlebells and dumbbells at JTX Fitness

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of weights and benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

• Shop home gym equipment at Mirafit

Your best bet – despite the ridiculous demand for home weights at the moment– is to check large retailers like Fitness Superstore as often as possible. Fitness Superstore has the most comprehensive supplier network and therefore this store is most likely to receive stock soon. Unfortunately, there is a £200 minimum order value due to the high demand, please bear this in mind before you order.

• Shop for dumbbells at Fitness Superstore

Having a look at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is equally as low on stock as others, but there is always a chance it will have stock when you look. Today might be your lucky day!

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Try your luck buying home weights at Argos

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50. Please allow up to 10 days for delivery.

• Shop for home gym equipment at Sports Direct

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

Father's Day gift ideas for fit dads: the best fitness gift ideas for dads in 2020

Best kettlebell deals

Build functional muscles using kettlebells. Should you need some inspiration where to start you can try the best kettlebell workout for beginners or this six-step kettlebell arm workout, maybe even this full-body kettlebell workout from a Master Trainer!

KLAR FIT Klarfit Adjustabell Adjustable Kettlebell | Buy it for £149.99 at Amazon

Juts look at this adjustable kettlebell offering from Klar Fit! We have no idea what's the quality like but it looks rather kettlebell-y and has a pretty good weight range too (8-16 kg). According to the manufacturer, the Klarfit Adjustabell adjustable kettlebell is "solid, robust and safe: the body and weights are made of solid cast iron."View Deal

PROIRON Cast Iron kettlebell – 20 kg | Buy it for £57.99 at Amazon UK

Can't got wrong with a cast iron kettlebell! The Proiron kettlebell is made of 100% cast iron with no welds, weak spots or seams. The finish of these kettlebells prevent corrosion and increase durability. The handle is wide enough for two hands which you will need to swing a 20-kilo kettlebell, to be fair. Flat anti-roll bottom.View Deal

JAXJOX Adjustable Kettlebell Connect – 19kg | Buy it for £229.99 at Argos

AVAILABLE FOR HOME DELIVERY AGAIN!Adjustable kettlebells are the ultimate home gym weights and the Jaxjox Kettlebell Connect is among the most popular products in the category. Argos has a funny way of displaying stock but it seems like it is possible for some regions to order this adjustable kettlebell, for the time being anyway. Check if there is any available around your postcode.View Deal

JaxJox KettlebellConnect review: a rack of weights in one smart unit

Women's Health Body Soft Kettlebell – 10kg | Buy it for £43.86 at Amazon UK

This soft kettlebell not only looks different than all the cast iron and vinyl weight lumps but given the soft exterior, the Women's Health Body Soft Kettlebell is well-suited to work out with at home since it makes less sound than the non-soft variety. Not to mention, a 10 kilo kettlebell for under £50 is a steal nowadays!View Deal

Best dumbbell deals

Dumbbells are super versatile home gym equipment and with just a pair, you can essentially train your whole body. How about trying the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners or this dumbbell workout for fat loss and muscle building, maybe the best biceps and triceps workout for home gyms?

METIS Hex Dumbbells | Prices from £19.99 at Amazon

What a find at Amazon! The METIS hex dumbbells are available to buy or pre-order in a range of actually useful sizes. the 10-kilo variety is £99.95 and can be delivered by Saturday 13 June. Not sure if these are pairs or individual dumbbells, you'd better double check this with the seller first.View Deal

CCLIFE Rubber Dumbbell Pair – 2 x 12.5 kg | On sale for £129.90 | Was £146.90 | You save £17 at Amazon

A decent pair of dumbbells are like gold dust nowadays and this 12.5 kg set doesn't come cheap either. On the upside, the CCLIFE Rubber Dumbbell has an anti-slip design and the dodecagon shape prevents the dumbbell from rolling when placed down on the floor. It is also floor friendly, perfect for home workouts. The core of the CCLIFE Rubber Dumbbell is made of cast iron, making it more durable and longer lasting than chrome dumbbells.View Deal

BodyRip PREMIUM PRO Ergo Chrome Dumbbells 8kg – Pair | Buy it for £99.95 at Amazon UK

Not the heaviest set but this 16 kilo (2x8kg) dumbbell-combo is definitely a better catch than holding eight 1kg dumbbells in each hand, right? There is also free delivery on these bad boys, even better. We have no idea how durable the BodyRip PREMIUM PRO Ergo Chrome Dumbbells are, although it says "premium pro" in the name so hopefully it will last.View Deal

Best multi gym and suspension trainer deals

BH Fitness G152X Global Gym Plus with Leg Press | On sale for £949 | Was £1,399 | You save £450 at Fitness Superstore

This machine looks way too cheap for what it offers so we can't vouch for its quality but it sure appears to be versatile and good value-for-money. This multi-gym features a multi-station - 73kg weight stack - with seated leg press and a power tower for working the upper muscles plus your core/abs. According to BH Fitness, the G152X "boasts a protective steel enclosure with excellent rigidity, while specially designed cable pulleys are able to withstand a maximum tension of 100 kg." Again, not bad for the price, if you have this sort of money to spend on a piece of home gym equipment, might as well buy this one.View Deal

TRX Home2 Suspension Training Set | Buy it for £169.95 at TRX

The highly-portable TRX Home2 set can be used at home, outside, in a garage or wherever you want to use it, really. Included in the price is a one-year subscription to the TRX App where you can find workouts and plenty of tips hoe to improve form and reduce chances of injury. A door anchor and a suspension anchor is also included, as well as a mesh carrier bag so you don't have to stuff your TRX straps into a Tesco carrier bag. Full body workout for £169.95? Sign us up. Delivery 1-2 weeks.View Deal

Rhinosport Sling Trainer Set | On sale for £73.10 | was £86 | You save £12.90 at Amazon UK

Can't get a TRX set? Too bad, but there are other suspension trainer out there you might want to try. Here is one from Rhinosport for £86; although we haven't tried it yet, it is reviewed well at Amazon so there is hope it won't snap after one use. Suspension trainers are the cheapest way to introduce some variety to your indoor bodyweight training and they are especially good for a core workout blast.View Deal

Life Fitness G2 Multi Gym | Buy it for £1,595 at Fitness Superstore

Life Fitness G2 is a versatile home resistance machine with an impressive 160lb/73kg weight stack, plenty for most beginners and even somewhat experienced gym-goers. The Life Fitness G2 could turn your home into an actual gym and if you add the optional leg press/calf raise and 50lb (23 kg) add-on kit, there really won't be any reason to go back to the gym, even after the lockdown ends.View Deal

Best weight bench deals