Buy weights online: the best kettlebell deals, dumbbell deals plus multi-gym and weight bench deals. Why wait?

Despite the ease in lockdown measures, it seems that gyms won't reopen anytime soon so we'll have to get used to working out at home. That's not a bad thing, however, as you can still buy weights online and have the best home gym setup for your budget. Granted, you might have to look a bit harder to find the best Bowflex deals, but as opposed to how things were in March and April, the availability of the best home weights and best kettlebells look much better nowadays.

It's hard to believe that the whole world has been under lockdown for three months by now but at least it gave everyone enough time to buy weights online and their personal church of iron. Now that some of the physical fitness equipment stores are slowly reopening, things will hopefully go back to normal soon, although we predict it might take longer than a few weeks for key items to come back into stock and be available on a regular basis.

For now, many sought-after models, including the Bowflex Selecttech 1090i dumbbells and the equally versatile Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell, are still unavailable, but if you're vigilant – and quick – enough, you can still find excellent home weight deals at selected retailers, with Fitness Superstore, Argos and JTX Fitness leading the charge. Even Amazon has some great home weight deals on sometimes!

• Buy treadmills online: the best exercise bike, rowing machine and fitness equipment deals with home delivery

Buy weights online: the best online retailers

We couldn't believe our eyes when we saw that FitKit has rubber dumbbell PAIRS in stock, and not just any dumbbells, but Jordan Fitness rubber dumbbells and Ziva completion dumbbells. Doesn't get much better than this nowadays.

• Shop home weight at FitKit UK

We already knew JTX Fitness had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as kettlebells and dumbbells, and many of them are also in stock! Better head over now and buy while you can.

• Shop kettlebells and dumbbells at JTX Fitness

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of weights and benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

• Shop home gym equipment at Mirafit

Your best bet – despite the ridiculous demand for home weights at the moment– is to check one of the largest fitness equipment retailer, Fitness Superstore, as often as possible. Fitness Superstore has the most comprehensive supplier network and therefore this store is most likely to receive stock before other outlets. At the moment, delivery time frames are up to seven working days and most of the brick-and-mortar Fitness Superstore shops are open for business.

• Shop for dumbbells at Fitness Superstore

Having a look around for anything at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is equally as low on stock as others, but there is always a chance it will have stock when you look.

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap fitness equipment and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Try your luck buying home weights at Argos

Now, it is not often we say this, but have you considered shopping at Sports Direct? They don't just sell Lonsdale tracksuits, contrary to popular belief, and have a surprising amount of home gym equipment left to buy, with free delivery on orders over £50. Please allow up to 7 working days for delivery.

• Shop for home gym equipment at Sports Direct

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as September still. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best kettlebell deals

Build functional muscles using kettlebells. Should you need some inspiration where to start you can try the best kettlebell workout for beginners or this six-step kettlebell arm workout, maybe even this full-body kettlebell workout from a Master Trainer or best kettlebell workout from senior kettlebell specialist Eric Leija.

Mirafit 3pc Kettlebell Weight Set with Stand (2.2kg, 4.5kg & 6.8 kg) | Buy it for £47.99 at Amazon

Can't go wrong with Mirafit! This kettlebell set is on the light side so ideal for beginners, muscle toning and one-handed exercises. Included in the price is the storage stand so you can put your kettlebells on display in the living room for when your friends can finally visit you again, subtly hinting that you have been working out hard in the last three months.View Deal

KLAR FIT Klarfit Adjustabell Adjustable Kettlebell | Buy it for £149.99 at Amazon

Juts look at this adjustable kettlebell offering from Klar Fit! We have no idea what's the quality like but it looks rather kettlebell-y and has a pretty good weight range too (8-16 kg). According to the manufacturer, the Klarfit Adjustabell adjustable kettlebell is "solid, robust and safe: the body and weights are made of solid cast iron."View Deal

PROIRON Cast Iron kettlebell – 20 kg | Buy it for £57.99 at Amazon UK

The Proiron kettlebell is made of 100% cast iron with no welds, weak spots or seams. The finish of these kettlebells prevent corrosion and increase durability. The handle is wide enough for two hands which you will need to swing a 20-kilo kettlebell, to be fair. Flat anti-roll bottom.View Deal

JaxJox KettlebellConnect review: a rack of weights in one smart unit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best dumbbell deals

Dumbbells are super versatile home gym equipment and with just a pair, you can essentially train your whole body. How about trying the best home dumbbell exercises for beginners or this dumbbell workout for fat loss and muscle building, maybe the best biceps and triceps workout for home gyms?

DTX Fitness 00kg Rubber Dumbbell (Pair) | Buy it for £89.99 at Amazon

Rubber coated hex dumbbells are great for a home gym environment: they won't roll away even on hard surfaces and also won't damage it either. They are also more quiet to work out with, although you will make plenty of noises as you try to lift two 10-kilo dumbbells. Make sure you don't drop them on the floor after you finished working out.View Deal

METIS Hex Dumbbells | Prices from £19.99 at Amazon

What a find at Amazon! The METIS hex dumbbells are available to buy or pre-order in a range of actually useful sizes. the 10-kilo variety is £99.95 and can be delivered by Saturday 13 June. Not sure if these are pairs or individual dumbbells, you'd better double check this with the seller first.View Deal

CCLIFE Rubber Dumbbell Pair – 2 x 12.5 kg | On sale for £129.90 | Was £146.90 | You save £17 at Amazon

A decent pair of dumbbells are like gold dust nowadays and this 12.5 kg set doesn't come cheap either. On the upside, the CCLIFE Rubber Dumbbell has an anti-slip design and the dodecagon shape prevents the dumbbell from rolling when placed down on the floor. It is also floor friendly, perfect for home workouts. The core of the CCLIFE Rubber Dumbbell is made of cast iron, making it more durable and longer lasting than chrome dumbbells.View Deal

(Image credit: TRX)

Best multi gym and suspension trainer deals

BH Fitness G152X Global Gym Plus with Leg Press | On sale for £949 | Was £1,399 | You save £450 at Fitness Superstore

This machine looks way too cheap for what it offers so we can't vouch for its quality but it sure appears to be versatile and good value-for-money. This multi-gym features a multi-station - 73kg weight stack - with seated leg press and a power tower for working the upper muscles plus your core/abs. According to BH Fitness, the G152X "boasts a protective steel enclosure with excellent rigidity, while specially designed cable pulleys are able to withstand a maximum tension of 100 kg." Again, not bad for the price, if you have this sort of money to spend on a piece of home gym equipment, might as well buy this one.View Deal

TRX Home2 Suspension Training Set | Buy it for £169.95 at TRX

The highly-portable TRX Home2 set can be used at home, outside, in a garage or wherever you want to use it, really. Included in the price is a one-year subscription to the TRX App where you can find workouts and plenty of tips hoe to improve form and reduce chances of injury. A door anchor and a suspension anchor is also included, as well as a mesh carrier bag so you don't have to stuff your TRX straps into a Tesco carrier bag. Full body workout for £169.95? Sign us up. Delivery 1-2 weeks.View Deal

Rhinosport Sling Trainer Set | Buy it for £86 at Amazon UK

Can't get a TRX set? Too bad, but there are other suspension trainer out there you might want to try. Here is one from Rhinosport for £86; although we haven't tried it yet, it is reviewed well at Amazon so there is hope it won't snap after one use. Suspension trainers are the cheapest way to introduce some variety to your indoor bodyweight training and they are especially good for a core workout blast.View Deal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best weight bench deals

Wolverson HIIT Bench | Sale price £999 | Was £1,500 | You save £501 at Wolverson Fitness

The Wolverson HIIT Bench is a 3-in-1 HIIT workout gear which makes it an even better value for money option. It is a weight bench, a plyo box AND a storage system so you keep all your kettlebells and dumbbells all organised. The top pad is adjustable and there is even a rope anchor point to attach – you guessed it – battle ropes or resistance bands. The bench is easily moveable using the transport castors and the handle on the bench. Dimensions (in cm): L110 x W45 x H50. Now 30% off!View Deal

(Image credit: Perfect Fitness)

Other notable resistance training equipment deals