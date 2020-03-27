Where to buy Nintendo Switch Lite: The retailers who still have stock

Trying to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite right now is becoming a harder and harder experience as every hour slips by, with the current issues caused by coronavirus affecting the manufacturing and supply chain of the popular console.

Indeed, many of the most popular retailers who, up until weeks ago had plenty of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles in stock, now find their store shelves and warehouses empty, while on online trading sites like eBay, scalpers are suddenly charging ludicrous mark ups.

Luckily, though, the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock at a few retailers, and at regular wallet-friendly price points, too. You just need to know where to look. Below you can find the best in stock deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Nintendo Switch Lite: in stock console deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | £199 at Currys

Currys has the Nintendo Switch Lite in the cool turquoise colourway for £199. Fast and free delivery is included in that price, too.

Also in stock at Argos.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199 at Currys

The natty and vibrant yellow Nintendo Switch Lite colourway is also still in stock at Currys for £199. Free and fast delivery is included.

Also in stock at Argos.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Grey | £199 at Currys

The more mature grey coloured Nintendo Switch Lite can also be bagged right now at Currys for £199 with free delivery.

Also in stock at Argos.View Deal

Even more Nintendo Switch Lite deals (may not be in stock)