Where to buy Nintendo Switch: The retailers who have stock now

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles have been the system of the past couple of months, with gamers finding themselves stuck indoors moving quickly to snap up the systems.

This has led to a worldwide shortage of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, with store shelves raided and online stores displaying out of stock signs left, right and centre. Even the official Nintendo Store has been swarmed and is now out.

T3's tech hunting team, though, has scoured every last retailer of note to find in-stock Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, as well as bundles and accessories. Below you will find our latest list of retailers to browse for Nintendo's hot handhelds in the US, UK and Australia.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the UK

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing Edition | £329.99 at Argos

Argos has the lush new Animal Cross Edition of the full fat Switch in stock. This special edition comes with a custom design for the Switch hub and Joy-Con controllers, as well as the Animal Crossing game itself. This console is out of stock everywhere else, so we suggest interested gamers to move fast to avoid disappointment.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Turquoise | £199.99 at Argos

Argos currently have the turquoise colourway of the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock for its original launch price. Both the yellow and grey colour schemes are also available.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199.99 at Amazon

The vibrant yellow Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock right now at Amazon for £199 flat. It comes with free delivery, too, and can be bundled for not much more spend with games, cases and online passes.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Coral Pink | £199.99 at Game

Game has the new Coral Pink colourway of the Switch Lite for £199.99. This console is out of stock at Amazon but also available at this price at Very.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Zacian and Zamazenta Edition | £296.95 at Amazon

For fans of Pokemon this Zacian and Zamazenta Nintendo Switch Lite is just perfect, and it is in stock now at Amazon. At the time of writing there is 15 consoles left in stock.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Yellow | £199 at Currys

Currys is also currently selling the Nintendo Switch Lite at £199, and can be picked up in yellow, turquoise and grey for that figure. Currys also has some bundle with game deals on those consoles in stock, too.View Deal

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the US

Nintendo Switch Lite | $199 | Available now at B&H Photo

B&H Photo has the Nintendo Switch Lite in grey, yellow and turquoise for $219.99 right now. That's $20 more than RRP, but right now this is one of the best console-only prices out there.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | SanDisk 128GB micro SDXC | $269.98 | Available at Adorama now

Adorama has the Nintendo Switch Lite bundles with a very useful 128GB micro SDZC memory card for $269.98. That's the console and plenty of space to store lots of games.View Deal

Where to buy Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in Australia

Nintendo Switch Lite: Kogan – AU$329

At the moment, the cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite you'll find from a retailer will set you back AU$329 from Kogan's online store. Not the cheapest deal we've seen lately, but at least it's not higher than the usual RRP. That price is available now across the yellow, grey and turquoise editions of the handheld. Additionally, you can also pre-order the new coral edition at the same price (releases April 24).

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: Amazon Australia – from AU$295

In Australia, Amazon's third party sellers are offering the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite in yellow, grey, turquoise from AU$295. Not the best price ever (Amazon itself was offering the console much cheaper only a few weeks ago), but might be your only alternative at the moment once the Kogan deal above ends.

View Deal

It's worth noting that there are a number of other retailers in Australia who are currently awaiting stock on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, so we recommend checking back regularly to see if more units become available.