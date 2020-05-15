Where to buy HP Pavilion 14: The best deals on this insanely popular laptop

As people look for a great all-rounder to use from home as a result of the global health crisis, we've found the HP Pavilion 14 is in high demand. If you've been staying at home over the last few weeks, and you've been continually frustrated with your old, sluggish laptop, it might be time for a change. Especially if you're a student, having to readjust the way you work and study.

You don't need a laptop that'll cost the earth: just something powerful enough to handle work and play with ease, and something you can cart around town once the world re-opens.

The HP Pavilion 14 is the answer. It tops our best student laptops guide with ease and consistently ranks among some of the most popular affordable laptops around. But it's not just limited to students: the HP Pavilion 14 is a nifty, thrifty laptops with power and battery life belying its price tag, perfect for work-at-homers, creatives or those looking for a great way to game and browse the net.

Here's where to find the best deals on this great laptop.

HP Pavilion 14-ce3015na Full-HD Laptop | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | now £499.99 at the HP store

With an Intel-Core i3 processor, full-HD crisp laptop screen ideal for gaming, HP audio boost and fast charge, the HP Pavilion 14-ce3015na is a perfect affordable laptop for work or play. One of the best ways you can spend £500.View Deal

At Curry's right now, you can get the excellent HP Pavilion 14 ce3600sa, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i3 Processor, for just £499.99. Check out the deal in full below:



HP Pavilion 14-ce3600sa | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Core i3 Processor | was £549.99 | now £499.99 at Curry's

The great-value HP Pavilion 14 packs a 14" full-HD screen, perfect for streaming, gaming and presentations. You'll get a great battery life (over 10 and a half hours) so it'll move from the coffee shop to the office or classroom with ease. With HP Fast Charge, you can get 50% of your battery back from just 45 minutes of charging.View Deal

You can view more awesome HP laptop deals from loads of other retailers right here:

Why get the HP Pavilion 14?

With excellent all-round specs, which includes an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the HP Pavilion 14 is one of our most-often recommended laptops. It sports a simple yet stylish ultralight design and crisp full-HD screen, and for the money you can't do better running Windows 10.

Battery life sits at up to 11 hours, and the machines comes already installed with a Windows 10 Home. Despite the ultralight design, the system's build quality is sturdy and robust with a selection of dedicated HDMI, USB Type-C and networking ports, too, meaning it can pair with most monitors, headphones, universal chargers and ethernet cables.

It's a brilliant laptop pitched in that affordable sweet spot, and you don't want to miss out on some of these excellent deals.

