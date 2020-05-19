Where to buy electric scooters online: find stock at Pure Electric, Halfords, Amazon and more

This truly is the best time to buy an electric scooter online. With the recent announcement of changes to the lockdown rules, many people are encouraged to go back to work, and if they do, it is also recommended to walk or cycle to work and avoid public transportation (if at all possible).

If you've opted for an electric scooter then you're in luck – there are a number of places you can currently buy them online.

Check out the best places you buy electric scooters below:

Looking for the absolute best place in the UK to buy an electric scooter? We'd recommend Pure Electric. It's an official importer of many of these scooter brands and all stock is kept in the UK (meaning no lengthy wait for delivery). We've also found Pure Electric offers the best prices, especially when you take the free next-day delivery and two-year warranty into account.

Best Xiaomi M365 electric scooter prices

For the last 2 years, this has been the Worlds top selling scooter. The M365 is a great all-round electric scooter, the speed and acceleration controls are so simple, anyone can learn to ride in minutes – plus, it’s a great electric scooter to look at. The light, aluminium construction means you can quickly fold it down for carrying and storage.

Best Xiaomi M365 Pro electric scooter prices

Based on the World's top-selling scooter. The M365 Pro is a great all-round electric scooter, the speed and acceleration controls are so simple, anyone can learn to ride in minutes – plus, it’s a great electric scooter to look at. The light, aluminium construction means you can quickly fold it down for carrying and storage. The range is better than the previous version, but it's also heavier.

Best Segway-Ninebot ES1 prices

The Ninebot ES1 kick scooter is the first of 2 kick scooters from the maker of the Segway. With a one-push folding system, the Ninebot Segway ES1 can easily be folded and stored in your car or taken on public transport, taking up a minimum amount of space. During your ride, the eco-friendly energy recovery system makes sure no power goes to waste by recharging the battery, while the Smart Battery Management System closely monitors battery performance.

Best Segway-Ninebot ES2 prices

The Ninebot ES2 kick scooter is the second kick scooters from the famous maker of the Segway. The ES2 offers additional features to the ES1 including rear suspension, brake lights and customisable below deck lights using the Ninebot Segway ES2 smartphone app. With maintenance-free solid wheels and a low deck platform the extra performance can be felt by the rider for a fun exhilarating ride.

Best Segway-Ninebot ES4 prices

With an external battery offering more power, an extended range and a higher top speed, the ES4 Ninebot by Segway’s premium model e-scooter. It's based on the ES2 from with the addition of a bolt-on battery to give an impressive range of 45km and extra torque. The ES4 features include rear suspension and customisable below deck lights.

Best Unagi Model One prices

Looking for something a little sleeker? Check out the Unagi Model One. It's an elegant e-scooter that's still fun to ride. Constructed from super strong and super lightweight materials, that are also used in SpaceX projects, making this e-scooter lightweight and easily portable. The power from the dual motors means that hills, which might have previously proven difficult to navigate, are conquered with ease.

