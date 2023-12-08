WhatsApp just got another free upgrade – and it's a bit Snapchat themed

When it comes to instant messaging services, there are multiple options for users. Despite the volume of options, many still opt to utilise the third-party service – WhatsApp.

That was one of the first recognisable brands in the space, and has clearly built up a good degree of brand loyalty. Now, it seems hell bent on adding a wealth of new features to the platform.

In recent weeks and months, we've seen a host of updates to the app. That includes the ability to send uncompressed photo and video, screen sharing on video calls and more.

Now, another new feature has arrived. This time, it's voice notes which are getting a boost, by combining with an older WhatsApp feature. That's called View Once, and means that voice notes can now be configured in a Snapchat-esque single use format.

View Once isn't new for WhatsApp. First introduced back in 2021, users have already been able to use it on their photos and videos for a while. But the feature has now arrived for voice notes, too.

It's great news for voice note users. Gone are the days when your voice note would be left available for ever. Whether the resulting message was embarrassing or incriminating, it can now be removed from the records of your chat history.

WhatsApp suggest a few other use cases, too. Perhaps you need to send your card details to a friend, but don't want to leave them lurking on their handset. Or, maybe you're planning a surprise and need to keep the details hidden. Whatever it is, this new feature could come in handy.

The update is being rolled out over the next few days and weeks. So don't panic if you don't see it on your device right away.