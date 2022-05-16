What is Sky Multiscreen and do I need it?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One key feature that you’ll find when you sign up to any streaming service or TV plan is the number of screens you can watch at the same time. While this is pretty commonplace with most streaming services, it can be a little trickier with TVs, which is why Sky introduced Sky Q Multiscreen.

Sky Q Multiscreen – or just Sky Multiscreen – allows you to watch different Sky TV channels on multiple TVs and rooms in your home. It’s a handy service to have and is an additional price on top of your Sky TV package. So, what is Sky Multiscreen and is it really worth the money? Keep reading for all the details.

P.S. If you’re trying to cut down on your monthly TV bills, here’s how to save money on Sky TV .

What is Sky Multiscreen?

Sky Q Multiscreen is a paid add-on that’s available alongside your Sky TV subscription. It enables both new and existing customers to watch all Sky TV apps, channels and content in more than one room in your house. It’s an additional purchase alongside your Sky TV package and comes with the Sky Mini box as standard which you can add into any room.

The Sky Mini box connects to your main Sky TV box via WiFi or powerline networking. It works the same as your main Sky box so it can pause, rewind and fast forward all live and on-demand films, TV series, documentaries, apps and streaming services. You can also pause in one room and play in another room and it can also act as a WiFi hotspot to boost your Sky Broadband signal. One drawback is that you can’t record on the Sky Mini box and it doesn’t have HD resolution but it’s still a great extension of your Sky TV.

(Image credit: Sky)

How much is Sky Multiscreen?

If you’re considering adding Sky Multiscreen to your Sky TV package, let’s break down the costs so you can understand what you’re paying for. Sky TV packages start from just £26 a month which is the very basic Sky Q, Sky TV and Netflix plan . You can add on Sports, Cinema and Kids channels, depending on what you want to watch. See the best Sky deals for more.

To add on Sky Multiscreen, this is an additional £15 a month on top of Sky TV if you’re a new customer or £14 if you’re an existing customer. This comes with one Sky Mini box and a £20 setup fee. So, this will total to £61 for the first initial payment and £41 a month for the 18 month contract. If you want more rooms, you can add up to three more Sky Mini boxes for £50 a box.

Is Sky Multiscreen worth the money?

The quick answer is yes and no. It really depends on how many TV screens you have and how much you use Sky TV channels. For example, if you have two TVs, £41 a month to be able to watch all Sky content on multiple TV screens is a real bargain price. However, in comparison to streaming services which offer up to 4 screens for just £15.99 a month (this is the Netflix Premium plan), this is marginally cheaper than Sky Multiscreen.

Personally, as someone who only has one TV, it wouldn’t make sense for me to add on Sky Multiscreen. Instead, I’d have a look around for the best streaming service deals for cheaper prices and more screens. There are also other providers that offer multiscreen services, including NOW TV , BT and Virgin Media .

As NOW TV is owned and run by Sky, it’s the most obvious alternative to Sky Multiscreen and you can use your NOW TV login to watch up to 2-3 screens or devices at a time. NOW TV can also be used on BT TV, but it only comes with one Extra Box which means you can only watch BT on one other TV. However, you can download the BT TV app which allows you to watch up to two devices at once. Finally, Virgin Media is the closest rival to Sky Multiscreen with its 360 TV box and accompanying mini boxes. You can get up to two boxes and you can watch up to three TV boxes.