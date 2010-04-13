WePad Android tablet pricing unveiled - will it kill the iPad?

Don't give Apple your money just yet...
The WePad is a German-made tablet running on the Android OS that is consciously aiming to steal Apple's thunder by offering a host of features that the iPad doesn't.
What kind of features? Well, for a start, the OS is fully customisable thanks to its Android underbelly, but there's also a bigger, 11.6-inch 1080p HD display, HDMI output, Flash support, a built in 1.3-Meg camera, a stronger 1.66 GHz processor and multitasking right out of the box.
The WePad's makers have just announced pricing for the device, which will be available for pre-order from April 27th. The 16GB Wi-Fi model will set you back 449 Euros (£396), while the 32GB 3G model with added GPS will be 569 Euros (£502).
Competitive, then, given that the cheapest iPad will go for around £400 when it launches here at the end of this month. Whether the WePad will have the same fluidity and sheen that Apple's tablet undoubtedly boasts is a different matter, but it certainly looks better on paper.
Link: WePad