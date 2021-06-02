We got an Nvidia RTX 3080 ti and we totally unboxed it

You might not have much luck finding a fast Nvidia graphics card in the shops. But hey, you can console yourself with the fact that we have one, and we made this unboxing video about it. So while you can't enjoy your favourite games playing at some insane resolution at a billion frames per second, you can enjoy seeing a man's hands gently caressing it and cooing praises at it, while soothing ambient techno music plays in the background.

Okay, he doesn't really caress it; he just kind of shows it to you. And he doesn't coo anything to it, but there are some helpful and educational captions. The GPU in question is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 ti and it's likely to be 1) a smash hit, 2) impossible to find anywhere and 3) one of the best graphics cards of 2021.

According to the captions, Nvidia's turbo-charged silicon miracle features 12GB of GDDR6X video RAM, clocked at 9,500Mhz. There's 1 HDMI port and 3 Display Ports, and a standard PCIE Express Connector. There's dual fans, so… that's nice too.

Nvidia certainly hasn't skimped on the packaging of the GeForce RTX 3080 ti. During the course of the unboxing you will see that not only is there a high-end graphics card that 'should fit in most standard cases with little trouble,' there is also a quick start guide, a support guide and what looks like some safety warnings or something, so as you don't electrocute yourself.

Anyway, as you can probably tell, graphics card knowledge is not my strong suit – our resident expert is on holiday. So feast your eyes on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 ti, and the soft hands of our highly trained unboxing man. It's the latest instalment of our show Totally Unboxed and, for my money, the best.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti price and availability

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is available from June 30, which by my watch at the time this was written is tomorrow.

Pricing starts at £1,049 in the UK, $1,199 in the USA and AUS$1,949 in Australia.

Like the rest of Nvidia's 2021 line-up, the card is based on the brand's Ampere architecture. Interestingly, it has been designed with features that supposedly limit its usefulness to Bitcoin miners. Probably of more interest to most people is that the GPU is also designed with a lot of features that increase its usefulness for gamers.

