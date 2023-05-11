Want the best Sony headphones for free? Pre-order a new Xperia phone and they’re yours

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As if the new Sony Xperia 1 V wasn't interesting enough, Sony has announced details of a very tempting special offer: pre-order the Xperia 1 V and you can get a pair of Sony's best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, for free.

We reckon that the Sonys could well be the best noise cancelling headphones money can buy, and the new Xperia 1 V looks pretty tasty too. Given that the Sony headphones have an RRP of £349 and rarely drop below £299 even on special offers, that makes this Sony deal well worth checking out.

How to get Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for free

The Xperia 1 V will be available for pre-order in mid-June, with an expected selling price of around £1,299 and a choice of black, silver and green models.

Three retailers will be offering free WH-1000XM5 headphones to pre-order customers: O2, from 15th to 28th June; EE, from 14th to 28th June; and GiffGaff, whose pre-order dates haven't yet been confirmed. Whichever retailer you go for, the UK Xperia 1 V launch date is 29th June.

I know I've been mainly talking about the headphones here, because they're really good. But specs-wise the phone looks like a winner too: there's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in there with 12GB of RAM, a pro-level skin tone photography feature called S-Cinetone and a triple-camera array with 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto zoom and 52MP main. Sony says it'll be twice as good as its predecessor when it comes to shooting in low light.

I really hope Sony has solved the heat issues that slightly spoiled the current Xperia. If they have, then this could well be one of the best phones of 2023.