Want the best Sony headphones for free? Pre-order a new Xperia phone and they’re yours

As if the new Sony Xperia 1 V wasn't interesting enough, Sony has announced details of a very tempting special offer: pre-order the Xperia 1 V and you can get a pair of Sony's best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5, for free.

We reckon that the Sonys could well be the best noise cancelling headphones money can buy, and the new Xperia 1 V looks pretty tasty too. Given that the Sony headphones have an RRP of £349 and rarely drop below £299 even on special offers, that makes this Sony deal well worth checking out.

How to get Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for free

The Xperia 1 V will be available for pre-order in mid-June, with an expected selling price of around £1,299 and a choice of black, silver and green models. 

Three retailers will be offering free WH-1000XM5 headphones to pre-order customers: O2, from 15th to 28th June; EE, from 14th to 28th June; and GiffGaff, whose pre-order dates haven't yet been confirmed. Whichever retailer you go for, the UK Xperia 1 V launch date is 29th June.

I know I've been mainly talking about the headphones here, because they're really good. But specs-wise the phone looks like a winner too: there's a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in there with 12GB of RAM, a pro-level skin tone photography feature called S-Cinetone and a triple-camera array with 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto zoom and 52MP main. Sony says it'll be twice as good as its predecessor when it comes to shooting in low light.

I really hope Sony has solved the heat issues that slightly spoiled the current Xperia. If they have, then this could well be one of the best phones of 2023.

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

