Is Sony's Xperia 1 V going to be 2023's most underrated phone?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Android market is fast becoming full of a host of new contenders for the best Android Phones . We already have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , the Google Pixel Fold has now been announced, and the Nothing Phone (2) is set to be released this summer too. One phone that may have escaped your attention, however, is the newly-announced Sony Xperia 1 V... but to let it fly under the radar would be a mistake!

Sony’s 2023 flagship could be worth keeping an eye on purely based on the specs alone. To kick things off a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB of RAM puts the Xperia 1 V amongst the top tier of performance. But that’s not all we’re looking forward to.

The camera on the previous Xperia 1 IV model was a mixed bag based on T3's review, but with a fantastic true optical zoom, and some excellent (if very complicated) pro software, it offered some exciting features.

A new Vlog mode should help the Xperia 1 V, plus a regular professional Sony camera feature, S-Cinetone – designed to help capture more natural skin tones– will be coming to mobile for the first time.

In terms of hardware, the Xperia 1 V will feature three rear cameras: a 12-megapixel wide-angle, a 12MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 52MP main sensor (48MP of which is available to use, output at 12MP using 4-in-1 processing). Sony also claims that its latest flagship will be twice as good at low-light shooting.

(Image credit: Sony)

A 5000mAh battery puts the Xperia 1 V amongst the largest capacity smartphones, and Sony promises that even after three years of regular use, it will still maintain 80% capacity. On the subject of preserving battery life, there is no adaptive refresh rate, although the display will be a 6.5-inch 4K OLED capable of up to 120Hz.

As Sony loves to deliver, this new flagship will continue to have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is all too rare these days. Featuring Hi-Res Audio support and full-stage stereo speakers, the Xperia 1 V should be an audio powerhouse.

Our biggest concern with the Xperia 1 IV was just how hot it would get through daily use. Sony has promised improved heat management this time around and with all the other positive upgrades, the Xperia I V could well be in the mix for the best phones of 2023. This Xperia is clearly one that shouldn’t be ignored. If, that is, the price is right – which is still information we're waiting to hear.