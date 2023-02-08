Want a SAD lamp? The Lumie Halo has hit its cheapest price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you want extra light to brighten your days or you suffer with Seasonal Affective Disorder, you should invest in a SAD lamp. The best SAD lamps (opens in new tab) simulate sunlight to improve mood, energy levels, focus and ease SAD symptoms, so having a light therapy lamp in your home can really make a difference in your life.

Having just raved about the positives of SAD lamps, they do come with a hefty price tag. But if you’re looking for a SAD lamp to lighten your day-to-day, you’re in luck as the 5-star Lumie Halo is now 34% off at Amazon.

Lumie Halo SAD lamp deal at Amazon

Originally priced at £219, the Lumie Halo is now just £144, helping shoppers save £75 on this premium SAD lamp. This award-winning SAD lamp is made by the reliable Lumie brand who are experts in SAD light therapy and wake up lights so if you want a SAD lamp that works, Lumie is the best place to look.

The Lumie Halo treats symptoms of SAD (see signs you might be suffering from SAD (opens in new tab) if you think you’re experiencing it) and helps regulate your sleep/wake cycle. It delivers 10,000 lux at 20cm using warm-white LEDs and you can adjust the brightness and colour temperature to suit your needs. T3 are big fans of this SAD lamp and gave it 5 stars in our Lumie Halo review (opens in new tab).

To view the Lumie Halo deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more deals on Lumie light products. If you order the Lumie Halo but are unsure what to do when it arrives, check out our guide on how to use a SAD lamp (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lumie Halo: £219 , £144 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £75 (34%) on the Lumie Halo at Amazon. This beautiful SAD lamp is an effective source of light therapy which is versatile, adjustable and lightweight. If you want to use the Lumie Halo in the evening, it emits reduced blue-light in Evening Mode so it won’t affect your sleep quality or quantity. The copper circle around the LED lights is perfect for any room in your home and it won’t look out of place.

SAD lamps are often confused with the best wake up lights (opens in new tab). While both emit powerful light, SAD lamps are specifically designed for those experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder, whereas wake up lights are used to wake you up naturally with the rising of the sun. If you like the sound of both, rather than picking one over the other, they can be used together.

To improve your mood and wake up naturally in the mornings, Amazon is offering a bundle deal on the Lumie Halo and the Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150 where you can buy both for just £223.99. This bundle deal saves you £114.01 on both products – more details below.