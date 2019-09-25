Walmart coffee machine mega deal: get 45% off this Ninja Coffee Bar System

The Walmart Fall Savings Event is now on, offering massive savings in a range of home and kitchen items, including memory foam mattresses and this excellent coffee machine from Ninja.

The Ninja Coffee Bar System allows you to go pod-free, so you can create single-serve coffees from any brand of coffee, and personalize the flavor by customizing the taste to your liking.

Simply choose one of six sizes, ranging from a single cup to a travel mug to a full carafe then select a brew type: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, Specialty, or Cafe Forte.

The Ninja Coffee Bar System then draws just the right amount of water from the reservoir, based on the brew size and brew type you select and blends that water delivery with automated controls for calibrated temperature, pre-infusion, coffee saturation, and flavor richness – which means a superior cup of coffee.

The built in frother means you can turn hot or cold milk into froth in seconds, with a press of a button. The frother is removable and dishwasher-safe, too, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Finally, the double-walled vacuum-sealed thermal carafe will keep your coffee hot up to two hours.

Usually this Ninja Coffee Bar System retails at Walmart for $179.99 but right now it is down to just $99.00. But if you want it you must hurry as this deal ends on Friday 27 September. Miss it and you could well be waiting until the Black Friday deals at the end of November for a coffee machine deal this good to come around again.