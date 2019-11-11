Wake up to Black Friday deals with over 50% off Dolce Gusto coffee machines from Currys

We like our coffee like we like our Fridays: Black (as in the Black Friday deals currently sweeping the net's biggest retailers). All done with your tired old cafetiere? Sick of the instant coffee at work? Why not consider an alternative and feast your eyes (and your taste buds) on this range of Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups coffee machines.

Currys is currently offering fantastic deals on the Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio and Oblo models, with savings of nearly 60% on both models. A great option if you want an automatic, ultra-compact capsule coffee maker, the Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio is available from £49.99 at Currys, down from an RRP of £120. That's a frankly ludicrous price cut. The even more compact Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Oblo follows suit, from £99 down to a wallet-friendly £28. Check out the deals in full below:

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Lumio Automatic Coffee Machine | was £120 | now £49.99 at Currys Not all of us have the time or inclination to make coffee from scratch, so an automatic machine like this makes a lot of sense. Simply set it to you preferred levels and it’ll get on with the job whenever you want. It might not be a high-volume number, but the small but perfectly formed brews it does produce are up there with the best of ‘em. Press the on button and you favourite cup appears in an instant.View Deal

Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Oblo Automatic Coffee Machine | was £99 |now £28.00 at Currys For an even cheaper, more compact coffee machine, the Oblo is the perfect gift for coffee fans in a pinch, whether they need a fix at their desk or they're just going off to university. The maximum 15-bar pump pressure is essential for delivering top quality coffee while the thermoblock heating system will only heat the amount of water required, delivering optimum water temperature in the fastest time possible.View Deal

Capsules of course offer freedom, without the hassle of brewing your coffee from scratch. And, this model comes with the ability to let you taste over 40 different coffee options.

We’re rather smitten with the way you can use its automatic functionality to serve up different drink sizes, depending on your caffeine requirements. At the same time, it’s energy efficient and comes with an A+ rating plus there’s an automatic switch-off after one minute. Handy.

