Wait, what? LG's huge 75-inch TV is new for 2024 but Amazon just slashed the price

There's always an Amazon super-massive TV curveball deal as part of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. And 2024's big-ticket item looks to be the 75-inch LG UT91 – which as a brand new set for 2024, is a speedy discount deal to find so early on.

Check out the 75-inch LG TV deal here

The UT91 sits towards the upper levels of the lower half of LG's 2024 4K TV range. It's an edge-illuminated LCD panel, which is what puts it steps above the entry-level products in the company's range. And while it's not going to be an LG OLED C4 beater (check out that review here), it is a total bargain for such a massive set.

LG UT91 75-inch TV: was £1499, now £949 at Amazon The 'big sell' here is, er, that this TV is huge – but its relative price tag isn't. So if you're looking for a giant TV that can handle brightroom conditions from a reputable brand then LG has got its finger perfectly on the pulse here.

When it comes to the best TVs there's a lot to consider though. As an LED edge-illuminated set, the UT91 is never going to achieve the sort of perfect deep black against rich white contrast that you'll get from the best OLED TVs. But it will give you great images in bright rooms, where its sheer size will stun all who look upon it.

Dim the lights and that's where the UT91 is less able to control with precision. Having edge illumination is great, as that can emphasise areas of brightness to keep the darker sections truly dark – but temper your expectations in darkroom conditions as you'll see some blooming 'halos' around subjects as a result of this technology.

The TV is capable of a 60Hz refresh rate in its 4K resolution, which is gorgeously crisp and great for movies and TV. However, if you're seeking out a best TV for gaming then it will be short of the 4K/120Hz spec that you seek – for which you'll want HDMI 2.1 ports, not the trio of HDMI 2.0 ports on the back of the UT91.

All in all, though, what the LF UT91 offers is value for money. It's huge, it's Ultra-HD, it's well designed, and did we mention it's massive despite the relatively small asking price? Yes, thought so...