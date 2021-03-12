Vudu finally arrives on Amazon Fire TV devices – and it's here to stay

The on-demand video streaming service, Vudu, is rolling out to Amazon Fire TV devices following years of absence from the platform.

Now, it's heading to such devices as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in a bid to deliver its expansive catalog of high-quality movies and TV shows to a wider audience through Amazon's popular streaming gadgets.

It follows Vudu's launch on gaming consoles last year, including the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, which has significantly boosted its popularity. Vudu occupies a niche in the video-on-demand sector by offering movie streaming as soon as films are released or as close to that point as possible.

While Amazon's Fire TV already has an eclectic selection of movies and shows through Amazon's video-on-demand store, it's always good when announcements come of new sources of rich 4K and HDR content – all of which are enjoyed best from in front of a model from our best TV guide.

Vudu has over 150,000 movies and TV shows for you to stream, boasting a smorgasbord of genres, plus the ability to stream stacks of regular free content. It's recently added The Walking Dead, Minari, and American Skin to its entertainment roster.

Amazon is always looking for ways to bulk up its streaming inventory, especially with the existential threat posed by other streaming titans like that of Sky Q, which is very attuned to customers' needs, and deftly unifies streaming content into a more seamless viewing package, which strikes a much healthier balance of content for users.

Despite the pandemic, Vudu was bought by Fandango back in April 2020 in a huge acquisition. Fandango exec Kevin Shepela, said, "With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K."

Amazon's streaming offering represents only one part of a multi-faceted and multi-billion dollar industry: our best media streamers guide covers some of the best performers, including Chromecast with Google TV, and Roku Streaming Stick+.

Needless to say, there are a plethora of streaming options available should you wish to stay clear of Amazon's product; however, its proprietary Amazon Fire TV stick is a great choice for families, and now made even better by the news that Vudu is joining the party.

Source: Engadget